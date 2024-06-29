^

CICC probes alleged GCash data breach

Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 10:28am
CICC probes alleged GCash data breach
Mobile wallet app GCash
Photo: cottonbro

MANILA, Philippines — The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) is taking seriously the reports on GCash data breach.

As an initial step, CICC officials led by executive director Alexander Ramos met Thursday with the executives of GCash, the largest mobile payments service, to shed light on the reported data breach.

Ramos, who met the GCash executives at the National Cybercrime hub in Bonifacio Global City, said he wants a transparent assessment of the reported data breach allegedly involving GCAsh.

“We take seriously the alleged data breach and have asked GCash to provide information on the veracity of the contents being published or reported,” Ramos said.

Ramos said GCash has reported that they are working round the clock to check the contents and committed to allow a deeper probe on the alleged attack.

