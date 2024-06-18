^

Business

Maynilad, MPower team up to boost green energy in water facilities

Gabriell Christel Galang - Philstar.com
June 18, 2024 | 3:24pm
Maynilad, MPower team up to boost green energy in water facilities
Maynilad said it partnered with MPower, Meralco’s local retail electricity supplier, for the supply of RE from solar and biomass sources of its nine facilities.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to boost sustainable developments in its water services, west zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. has partnered with MPower to elevate renewable energy (RE) sources in its facilities.

Maynilad said that its partnership with Manila Electric Company (Meralco)’s retail supply arm would boost RE utilization in the concessionaire’s infrastructure by 15%.

“With this shift to 15 percent clean energy, [we] can reduce its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by nearly 18,000 tons per year, which is equivalent to 4,284 gas-fueled cars off the roads,” Maynilad said.

MPower will be the water company’s supplier of solar and biomass sources. The sources would be incorporated into nine facilities including the water treatment plants at La Mesa Compound in Quezon City and in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa.

Four cities, namely Pasay, Las Piñas, Quezon City, and Parañaque will also be supplied with green energy into their pumping stations.

Maynilad president and chief executive officer Ramoncito Fernandez said that their partnership with MPower “reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and our responsibility to future generations.”

The concessionaire had also set its mission to reduce the company’s carbon footprint within the next five years through expansion, stating that they will “increase the utilization of green power by 30% in 2025, and 40% by 2027.”

This action is said to be aligned with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, aiming to minimize the local greenhouse gas emissions down to 75% within six years.

Maynilad has began reducing its reliance on the conventional power grid since 2021 through the use of two solar farms supplying two megawatts worth of electricity for the La Mesa Treatment Plant 1 and other pumping stations within the La Mesa Compound.

vuukle comment

MAYNILAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Israel's 'economic war' chokes occupied West Bank

Israel's 'economic war' chokes occupied West Bank

By Mark Anderson | 1 day ago
Palestinian teenagers bounced on trampolines and jumped through hoops inside a towering tent on the outskirts of Ramallah,...
Business
fbtw

Protecting property values in Ayala Alabang

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Concerned residents of Ayala Alabang Village Association have taken concrete action to safeguard their community from what they had described in a manifesto as a “deteriorating peace and order situation in...
Business
fbtw
Last-ditch effort vs lower rice tariffs pushed

Last-ditch effort vs lower rice tariffs pushed

By Jasper Arcalas | 17 hours ago
Industry groups are racing against time to convince President Marcos to reverse his decision to slash rice tariffs to 15 percent,...
Business
fbtw
Metrobank trims outlook on rate cuts

Metrobank trims outlook on rate cuts

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. has trimmed its expectations of rate easing as it now sees the Philippine central bank cutting...
Business
fbtw
Phinma Group bets big on hospitality industry

Phinma Group bets big on hospitality industry

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The Phinma Group of the Del Rosario family is betting big on the country’s hospitality sector, with plans to bolster...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine financial resources further rise at end-April

Philippine financial resources further rise at end-April

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
The Philippine financial system’s total resources sustained its modest growth, rising by almost 10 percent as of end-April,...
Business
fbtw
Wilcon eyes further growth after 100th store milestone

Wilcon eyes further growth after 100th store milestone

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Home improvement and construction supplies retailer Wilcon Depot Inc. has no plans of slowing down its expansion once it hits...
Business
fbtw

First Balfour earns highest global recognition as employer

17 hours ago
First Balfour Inc., a Lopez Group company engaged in the engineering and construction business, has received the highest level of recognition as an employer from Investors in People, a London-based international...
Business
fbtw
Lawmaker wants LGUs liable for failed monitoring of POGOs

Lawmaker wants LGUs liable for failed monitoring of POGOs

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
Local government officials must be held accountable for failure to properly monitor Philippine offshore gaming operators,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with