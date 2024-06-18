Maynilad, MPower team up to boost green energy in water facilities

Maynilad said it partnered with MPower, Meralco’s local retail electricity supplier, for the supply of RE from solar and biomass sources of its nine facilities.

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to boost sustainable developments in its water services, west zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. has partnered with MPower to elevate renewable energy (RE) sources in its facilities.

Maynilad said that its partnership with Manila Electric Company (Meralco)’s retail supply arm would boost RE utilization in the concessionaire’s infrastructure by 15%.

“With this shift to 15 percent clean energy, [we] can reduce its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by nearly 18,000 tons per year, which is equivalent to 4,284 gas-fueled cars off the roads,” Maynilad said.

MPower will be the water company’s supplier of solar and biomass sources. The sources would be incorporated into nine facilities including the water treatment plants at La Mesa Compound in Quezon City and in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa.

Four cities, namely Pasay, Las Piñas, Quezon City, and Parañaque will also be supplied with green energy into their pumping stations.

Maynilad president and chief executive officer Ramoncito Fernandez said that their partnership with MPower “reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and our responsibility to future generations.”

The concessionaire had also set its mission to reduce the company’s carbon footprint within the next five years through expansion, stating that they will “increase the utilization of green power by 30% in 2025, and 40% by 2027.”

This action is said to be aligned with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, aiming to minimize the local greenhouse gas emissions down to 75% within six years.

Maynilad has began reducing its reliance on the conventional power grid since 2021 through the use of two solar farms supplying two megawatts worth of electricity for the La Mesa Treatment Plant 1 and other pumping stations within the La Mesa Compound.