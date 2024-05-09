Working moms in Southeast Asia prefer flexible work arrangements — report

MANILA, Philippines — A Singapore-based think tank said that working mothers in Southeast Asia (SEA) prefer “remote and flexible arrangements” to enhance their chances of achieving work-life balance.

Milieu Insight conducted a survey that offers a comprehensive understanding of Southeast Asian women at work, highlighting key insights and their behaviors.

“While women have contributed to Southeast Asia’s growth, their share of managerial positions remains below parity. Our study highlights the pressing challenges by working Southeast Asian women today, including the delicate balance between work and family commitments, self-care amidst hectic schedules, and the burden of guilt when prioritising professional responsibilities," Juda Kanaprach, co-Founder and CCO of Milieu Insight, said.

"However, amidst these obstacles, it's heartening to know that working mothers in Asia employ various strategies to navigate the complexities of their personal and professional lives. As we celebrate the pivotal role of mothers in our society this Mother's Day, let us acknowledge and address their strength and sacrifices,” she added.

According to the survey, 68% of working mothers in the SEA prefer flexible working arrangements as 65% of them shoulder “significant household responsibilities”.

“Milieu Insight research suggests that with inclusivity, flexibility, and support, workplaces can create a nurturing environment where women could excel in their professional roles while fulfilling their duties as mothers,” the report read.

Among all the countries in SEA, working mothers from Singapore and the Philippines have the largest percentage who preferred the flexible set-up.

“68% of working mothers in Southeast Asia believe remote work and flexible arrangements would enhance work-life balance and career growth, with the majority in Singapore (75%) and the Philippines (77%) sharing this sentiment,” the report read.

The report also said that working mothers find it tough to balance both work and family commitments due to their work setup.

Some, however, said that they can still manage balancing work and their duties as mothers.

“55% of working mothers in Southeast Asia currently adopt innovative time management techniques to navigate the intricacies of work-life integration,” the study read.

The think tank's polled 3,000 working mothers across SEA covering Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines and Thailand from April 2 to 12 this year.

— Ian Laqui