Gasoline, diesel price hike seen next week

MANILA, Philippines — Mixed oil price movement is expected on Tuesday, April 23.

Citing four-day trading prices, gasoline prices are anticipated to hike by a maximum of P0.60 per liter and diesel prices are projected to go up by a maximum of P0.85 per liter.

Kerosene prices, on the other hand, are expected to have a rollback by P0.85 per liter.

Last Tuesday, oil firms implemented an increase in pump prices.

The following are the adjustments in oil prices:

Diesel prices - up by P0.95 per liter

Gasoline prices - up by P0.40 per liter

Kerosene prices - up by P0.85 per liter

Final price adjustments next week will be announced by oil companies on Monday and would be implemented by Tuesday next week.