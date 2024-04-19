^

Gasoline, diesel price hike seen next week

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 12:57pm
Gasoline, diesel price hike seen next week
This photo shows a picture of a gasoline pump.
Edd Gumban / File

MANILA, Philippines — Mixed oil price movement is expected on Tuesday, April 23. 

Citing four-day trading prices, gasoline prices are anticipated to hike by a maximum of P0.60 per liter and diesel prices are projected to go up by a maximum of P0.85 per liter.

Kerosene prices, on the other hand, are expected to have a rollback by P0.85 per liter.

Last Tuesday, oil firms implemented an increase in pump prices.

The following are the adjustments in oil prices:

  • Diesel prices - up by P0.95 per liter
  • Gasoline prices - up by P0.40 per liter
  • Kerosene prices - up by P0.85 per liter

Final price adjustments next week will be announced by oil companies on Monday and would be implemented by Tuesday next week.

Fujifilm Philippines supports campaign to end TB

13 hours ago
Fujifilm Philippines, a global leader in imaging and healthcare technology, has expressed support for the Department of Health and United States Agency for International Development in their campaign to end tuberculosis...
Business
fbtw
