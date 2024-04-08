^

Business

DA expects record-high palay harvest this year despite El Niño

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
April 8, 2024 | 12:00am
DA expects record-high palay harvest this year despite El NiÃ±o
The DA projected that palay output could reach 20.881 million MT this year, four percent more than the 20.059 million MT last year, based on its outlook as of March 21.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines may produce a record-high volume of palay or unmilled rice this year of almost 21 million metric tons (MT) despite threats of El Niño on local farms, estimates from the Department of Agriculture showed.

The DA projected that palay output could reach 20.881 million MT this year, four percent more than the 20.059 million MT last year, based on its outlook as of March 21.

The DA’s latest outlook showed that palay output could reach 7.667 million MT in the first half and 7.976 million MT in the second half.

The estimated increase in overall palay production this year is about 880,000 MT, which translates to almost 540,000 MT additional rice stocks for the country.

In rice terms, the full-year palay production target of the government is equivalent to 13.656 million MT, according to documents obtained by The STAR.

The DA has been banking on the expanded use of high-quality rice seeds, better application of fertilizers and lower post-harvest losses in boosting domestic rice production.

Based on its estimates, the DA is looking at a total rice supply this year of about 16.745 million MT, of which 2.027 million MT were carry-over stocks from last year.

The projected total rice supply by the DA only includes an actual import volume of around 1.061 million MT so far.

But based on its estimates, the total rice supply is sufficient to meet the country’s total requirement even if the country will not import rice in the remaining quarters.

The DA puts the country’s total rice requirement at 15.643 million MT, with 13.973 million MT for human consumption.

Given this situation, the country is expected to end the year with 1.101 million MT rice stocks, good to last for at least 29 days, based on the DA’s computations.

The DA earlier disclosed that the country has to keep a 50-day buffer stock or about 1.85 million MT of rice to ensure food security and stable grain prices.

The country’s rice production “seems to be OK” despite the presence of El Niño this year, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. recently said.

Agriculture officials have noted that the department’s timely water management interventions mitigated the ill effects of El Niño on rice farms.

Furthermore, the DA said El Niño happened when farmers were already harvesting, sparing them from incurring losses due to the drier weather.

Since local rice production could increase this year, Tiu Laurel pointed out that the country’s total rice imports this year may not hit the 4.1 million MT projection by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Tiu Laurel emphasized that USDA’s rice import projection for the Philippines is a “worst-case scenario.”

He noted that El Niño may continue to impact local rice production in the second quarter but expected that harvest would be “okay” after the dry season.

“We are hoping [that] there is an increase in production of rice from the previous year this 2024,” Tiu Laurel said.

Last month, the Philippine Statistics Authority projected that the country’s first quarter palay output would grow slightly to 4.83 million MT from 4.78 million MT last year.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
McDonald&rsquo;s introduces new dishes

McDonald’s introduces new dishes

2 days ago
Building on their commitment to delivering the “Best-Ever Burger Experience,” McDonald’s introduces new,...
Business
fbtw
Philippine employers warned against inflating job titles

Philippine employers warned against inflating job titles

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
“Hiring professionals solely based on their desire for a grandiose title rather than their suitability for the position...
Business
fbtw
SEC revokes registration of&nbsp;One 1Key Progress Booster

SEC revokes registration of One 1Key Progress Booster

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered for the revocation of the registration of One 1Key Progress Booster Inc....
Business
fbtw

Things are changing

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
It sounds like an overworn cliche whenever you say, “things are changing,” because they are. I heard a foreign speaker say, “even change is changing.”
Business
fbtw
HSBC bullish on Philippine economy

HSBC bullish on Philippine economy

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
British banking giant HSBC is targeting to boost its financial services, onboard more affluent clients into its wealth management...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filinvest holding firm allots up to P25 billion for 2024 capex

Filinvest holding firm allots up to P25 billion for 2024 capex

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Filinvest Development Corp., the investment holding company of the Gotianun family, plans to invest as much as P25 billion...
Business
fbtw
Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy

Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy

By Beiyi Seow | 13 hours ago
US Treasury chief Janet Yellen warned during a visit to China on Friday that Beijing's subsidies for industry could pose...
Business
fbtw
Budget shortfall unlikely to return to pre-COVID-19 level &mdash; DBCC

Budget shortfall unlikely to return to pre-COVID-19 level — DBCC

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
Nearly two years into the term of the Marcos administration, government economists acknowledged that reducing the country’s...
Business
fbtw
ANZ: Helping conglomerates cross borders

ANZ: Helping conglomerates cross borders

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
In this era of multilateralism where corporations including Philippine conglomerates have become multinationals or are aspiring...
Business
fbtw
DA 'working double' time to increase rice production at lower cost amid inflation

DA 'working double' time to increase rice production at lower cost amid inflation

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
The Department of Agriculture promised to intensify its efforts to increase the level of rice production in the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with