Oil price hike set this Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement an increase in oil prices on Tuesday, March 26.

In separate advisories, CleanFuel, SeaOil, Caltex and Shell announced the following adjustments in fuel prices scheduled for Tuesday:

Diesel prices - Up by P2.20 liter

Gasoline prices - Up by P1.40 per liter

Kerosene prices will also increase by P1.30 per liter.

SeaOil, Caltex and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 4:01 p.m. on the same day.

Other oil firms have yet to announce their price adjustments.

Last week, oil companies mixed price adjustments. During which, diesel prices went down by P0.10 per liter while gasoline prices increased by P0.10 per liter.

Meanwhile, kerosene prices did not have any movement last week.