^

Business

DILG chief urges industry players to build resilent structures

The Philippine Star
March 9, 2024 | 12:00am
DILG chief urges industry players to build resilent structures
Abalos cited DILG Memorandum Circular 2019-62 which enjoins local government units to grant incentives to residential, commercial and industrial establishments that have wastewater management facilities or systems.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Housing and real estate industry players should build resilient structures with the necessary facilities for proper sewage management, water and sanitation as well as drainage and wastewater treatment, according Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

Speaking before the general membership meeting of the Chamber of Real Estate and Builders’ Associations Inc. (CREBA) led by its national president Noel Toti Cariño last week, Abalos said these facilities are essential in fulfilling the country’s commitment to sustainable development goals (SDG).

Abalos cited DILG Memorandum Circular 2019-62 which enjoins local government units to grant incentives to residential, commercial and industrial establishments that have wastewater management facilities or systems.

The circular also makes it mandatory for LGUs to ensure that all residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and government establishments have proper sewage treatment and septage management system.

Abalos said that in ensuring the LGUs’ support to housing development, the DILG has been intensifying its interventions, such as enhancing LGU capabilities and supporting digitalization of LGU regulation and services.

To monitor compliance with the legal requirements, Abalos said, LGUs are required to submit quarterly reports and are subject to random on-site validation visits.

CREBA welcomed Abalos’ announcement that in addition to the guidelines in the processing of construction-related permits under the inter-agency Joint Memorandum Circular 2021-01, new policies in the processing of building permits have been prescribed, such as:

* Requirements of documents generated by the LGU itself, such as tax declaration, tax receipt, locational or zoning clearance will no longer be submitted by the applicant, but instead will form part of backroom processes.

* Required clearances from NGAs will be submitted 30 days after the issuance of Building Permits.  Failure to submit these clearances may suspend the Building Permit and delay the approval or release of the Certificate of Occupancy.

* Barangay clearance will be applied and issued at the city and municipal level.

Abalos also said that in line with President Marcos directive to analyze the full devolution initiative, the department has already identified the core functions and services that should be devolved to LGUs and those that should be “unbundled” or performed by national government agencies.

vuukle comment

HOUSING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SSS offers loan condonation program

SSS offers loan condonation program

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
State-run pension fund Social Security System has called on its members with unsettled loans to avail themselves of the agency’s...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on March 8

LIST: Flights canceled on March 8

12 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Over 100 US firms interested to invest in Clark &ndash;BCDA

Over 100 US firms interested to invest in Clark –BCDA

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
More than 100 US companies are interested in exploring investment opportunities in Clark, according to the Bases Conversion...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

By Catherine Talavera | 7 days ago
“The trustmark shall signify that the products, goods or services sold online can be trustworthy, provided that symbol,...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

By Catherine Talavera | 7 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is hoping to complete the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Internet...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks snap losing streak

Stocks snap losing streak

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 37 minutes ago
Investors yesterday ended the week pushing the market back in the win column, as they finished pricing in the impact of the...
Business
fbtw
RLC posts record P12.1 billion profit in 2023

RLC posts record P12.1 billion profit in 2023

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 37 minutes ago
Robinsons Land Corp. raked in a record profit of P12.06 billion in 2023 as malls gained from the recovery of consumer confidence...
Business
fbtw
D&L sees earnings recovery this year

D&L sees earnings recovery this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 37 minutes ago
D&L Industries Inc. expects a recovery in profitability this year after earnings in 2023 fell due to higher interest and depreciation...
Business
fbtw
SEC, NTC move to block OctaFX websites

SEC, NTC move to block OctaFX websites

By Richmond Mercurio | 37 minutes ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has secured the endorsement of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC)...
Business
fbtw
Philippines has cheapest Netflix plans in SE Asia

Philippines has cheapest Netflix plans in SE Asia

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 37 minutes ago
Filipinos pay the cheapest price among Southeast Asians for a Netflix subscription. 
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with