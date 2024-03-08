^

Business

Jobless Filipinos balloon to 2.15 million in January 2024

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 8, 2024 | 11:17am
Jobless Filipinos balloon to 2.15 million in January 2024
Passengers bound to their respective destination line up at EDSA carousel bus station in Caloocan City on March 17, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The number of unemployed Filipinos increased in the first month of 2024, posting an unemployment rate of 4.5%, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Friday.

In a press conference on Friday morning, National Statistician and PSA chief Claire Dennis Mapa reported that the number of unemployed persons ages 15 and above climbed to 2.15 million in January 2024, down from 1.6 million in December 2023. 

This means that the number of jobless individuals increased by 228,000. However, this is lower than the 2.38 million unemployed Filipinos in the same period in 2022.

According to the PSA, the following sectors had the highest annual decrease in employed persons from October 2023 to January 2024:

  • Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (-1.08 million)
  • Agriculture and forestry (-908,000)
  • Public administration and defense; compulsory social security (-107,000)
  • Manufacturing (-82,000)
  • Accommodation and food service activities (-67,000)

The PSA also reported that there were 6.39 million underemployed individuals or those who expressed a desire to have an additional job or hours of work in January 2024, a significant jump from the 6.01 million in the preceding month.

The latest underemployment figures are lower than the 6.65 million in January 2023.

Employment rate

The Philippines also posted a 95.5% employment rate or 45.94 million Filipinos who have jobs in January 2024. This was a significant decrease from December 2023’s 50.52 million employed Filipinos. This was also a modest decline from the January 2023 numbers of 47.35 million.

According to the PSA, the following sectors had the most increase in employment:

  • Construction - 517,000
  • Transportation and storage - 165,000
  • Administrative and support service activities - 160,000
  • Fishing and aquaculture - 157,000
  • Other service activities - 128,000

Wage and salary workers continue to hold the largest share in the percentage among employed individuals, comprising 67.1% of the total employed persons in January 2024. 

This is followed by self-employed individuals without any hired employees at 25.7%, while unpaid family workers constituted 4.7%.

Employers in their family-operated farm or business represented the smallest share at 2.6%.

Meanwhile, the services sector dominates the labor market with a 60.2% share in the employed numbers. This is followed by the agriculture sector with 21.4% and industry sector with 18.4%.

The labor force participation rate or the total number of employed and unemployed individuals ages 15 and above, on the other hand, is 64.5% or 48.09 million Filipinos. 

This is slightly lower than the 52.13 million Filipinos in December 2023 and the 49.73 million in January 2023.

On Tuesday, the PSA reported that the country's inflation has quickened to 3.4% in February 2024 ending a four-month slowdown due to the faster increase in food prices.

vuukle comment

EMPLOYMENT

PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHORITY

PSA

UNDEREMPLOYMENT

UNEMPLOYMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SSS offers loan condonation program

SSS offers loan condonation program

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
State-run pension fund Social Security System has called on its members with unsettled loans to avail themselves of the agency’s...
Business
fbtw

Walang ambisyon?

By Boo Chanco | 11 hours ago
A discussion in a Viber group populated by many economists focused on the role of development in reducing poverty.
Business
fbtw
Over 100 US firms interested to invest in Clark &ndash;BCDA

Over 100 US firms interested to invest in Clark –BCDA

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
More than 100 US companies are interested in exploring investment opportunities in Clark, according to the Bases Conversion...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

By Catherine Talavera | 6 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is hoping to complete the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Internet...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

By Catherine Talavera | 6 days ago
“The trustmark shall signify that the products, goods or services sold online can be trustworthy, provided that symbol,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japan credit rater bullish on Philippine growth this year

Japan credit rater bullish on Philippine growth this year

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 11 hours ago
The Philippine economy is likely to grow by six percent this year, mainly driven by robust private consumption amid easing...
Business
fbtw
PLDT back on growth track, doubles profit to P26.61 billion

PLDT back on growth track, doubles profit to P26.61 billion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
Telco leader PLDT Inc. returned to growth mode in 2023 as its profit doubled from a year ago, as it cleaned up the P33-billion...
Business
fbtw
Stocks retreat on hawkish Fed, BSP rate signals

Stocks retreat on hawkish Fed, BSP rate signals

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
Stock investors were turned off yesterday by policy signals from monetary authorities here and abroad, dragging the local...
Business
fbtw
MVP &shy;&shy;wants longer contract period for MRT-3

MVP ­­wants longer contract period for MRT-3

By Elijah Felice Simeon | 11 hours ago
One of the potential bidders for the privatization of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 wants the government to award a new concession...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with