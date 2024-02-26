^

Business

A glance at government's windfall from SMC’s NAIA takeover

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
February 26, 2024 | 12:00am
A glance at government's windfall from SMCâ��s NAIA takeover
This means the government gained roughly P494 billion to P569 billion from the SMC SAP & Co. Consortium’s offer over the 25-year period, according to a comparison of the bid submissions obtained by The STAR.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The winning bid of the San Miguel Corp.-led consortium for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) translates to a government revenue share of P911.1 billion over a 25-year period, significantly higher than the other bidders’ revenue share offer of between P342.1 billion and P416.9 billion over the same period.

This means the government gained roughly P494 billion to P569 billion from the SMC SAP & Co. Consortium’s offer over the 25-year period, according to a comparison of the bid submissions obtained by The STAR.

The P911.1 billion revenue from SMC SAP & Co. comprises P831.1 billion representing 82.16 percent share to the government plus upfront of P30 billion and fixed annuities of P50 billion.

The revenue to be shared with the government excludes passenger service charges (PSC) or terminal fees which are bound to increase when the private sector takes over.

Last Feb. 16, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) awarded the contract to operate and rehabilitate NAIA to the SMC SAP & Co. for a concession period of 15 years, extendable by 10 years depending on the performance of the group.

The SMC-led consortium, meanwhile, could generate as much as P450.3 billion in revenue from PSC for a period of 25 years. This is excluded from revenue that would be shared with the government, documents also showed.

On the other hand, revenues subject to government revenue’s share total P1 trillion over the 25-year period, of which P662 billion will come from aeronautical charges and P349.6 billion from non-aeronautical charges.

Aeronautical charges cover landing and take-off fees (P449.4 billion); check-in counter revenue (P46 billion); aerobridge fees (P34.5 billion); aircraft parking (P28 billion); and other aeronautical revenues (P104 billion) for a total amount of P662 billion.

On the other hand, non-aeronautical charges over the 25-year period cover commercial space rental (P252.7 billion); car parking (P27.9 billion); duty free revenue (P25.4 billion); and other non-aeronautical revenue P(43.6 billion) for a total of P349.6 billion.

This sums up to P1 trillion, which at 82.16 percent translates to a revenue share for the government of P831.1 billion.

Further comparison of NAIA proposals also showed that SMC SAP & Co. Consortium’s total project cost stood at P123 billion over a 25-year period, lower than the other bidders’ P262 billion to P275 billion total project cost over the same period.

All three bidders committed to increase terminal capacity to 62 million passengers from 32 million at present and a guaranteed aircraft terminal movements (ATM) per hour to 48 from 40.

vuukle comment

NAIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BPO industry rides AI wave

BPO industry rides AI wave

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
The Information Technology & Business Process Association is refreshing its 2028 industry roadmap to align its goals with...
Business
fbtw
Next gen leaders herald new era for Ayala Group

Next gen leaders herald new era for Ayala Group

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Marking a rare milestone with its 190th anniversary this year, the country’s oldest conglomerate’s recent media...
Business
fbtw
7/11 'no comment' on UST photo fiasco

7/11 'no comment' on UST photo fiasco

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
“We have no comment on this matter. We remain focused on providing convenience to our customers,” Philippine Seven...
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz completes acquisition of Coca-Cola Philippines

Aboitiz completes acquisition of Coca-Cola Philippines

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The Aboitiz Group’s entry into the branded consumer goods space is ready to commence with its successful acquisition...
Business
fbtw
US spaceship lying sideways after dramatic Moon touchdown

US spaceship lying sideways after dramatic Moon touchdown

By Issam Ahmed | 1 day ago
The first American spaceship to the Moon since the Apollo era is probably lying sideways following its dramatic landing, the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks to test 7,000 resistance

Stocks to test 7,000 resistance

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The stock market looks to sustain its momentum and advance to the 7,000 level this week, with investors keeping an eye on...
Business
fbtw

AI era: A whole new world

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
In a piece published last year, we explored the rise of the AI era and its potential to reshape global stock markets and the world economy (refer to “Conversing with an AI Chatbot,” June 12, 2023).
Business
fbtw
Sky-high debt a major factor in aborted cable TV merger

Sky-high debt a major factor in aborted cable TV merger

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
It was a ‘til debt do us part’ of sorts that caused the collapse of talks between telco giant PLDT Inc. and Sky...
Business
fbtw
Converge out to challenge Cignal, Sky Cable in pay TV

Converge out to challenge Cignal, Sky Cable in pay TV

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Pampanga-based tycoon Dennis Anthony Uy will infiltrate the pay TV segment soon to challenge the dominance of Cignal Cable...
Business
fbtw

Trophy bridges

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Our leaders have a penchant for showcase projects whose economic justification, given our limited resources, can be questioned. We surely need a lot of bridges to connect our archipelago.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with