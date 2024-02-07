^

Business

Weak exports still biggest hurdle to Philippines expansion

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
February 7, 2024 | 12:00am
Weak exports still biggest hurdle to Philippines expansion
This photo shows crates carried by a forklift in the port of Manila.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine export sector remains the biggest drag to economic expansion as it takes a hit from the slowdown in major trading partners, according to a unit of Fitch Solutions.

In a report, BMI Country Risk & Industry Research said economic momentum this year would be driven mostly by the domestic sector, particularly on consumption and investment activities.

The research arm of the Fitch Group said hitting the gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of 6.5 to 7.5 percent might not necessarily be a walk in the park given a challenging external environment.

“The external sector will remain the economy’s biggest area of weakness. A further slowdown in global growth makes a turnaround in export performance increasingly unlikely,” BMI said.

“Like many of its regional peers, a deteriorating external demand picture will exert the biggest drag on the Philippines’ economy,” it said.

The country’s total merchandise exports contracted by 7.6 percent to $73.52 billion in 2023 from $79.57 billion in 2022.

BMI maintained that a rebound is unlikely given that global growth is also seen slowing down to 2.2 percent from last year’s 2.6 percent.

The country’s export performance remains heavily reliant on global economic scenarios.

For instance, a third of the country’s total exports goes to the US and China.

“The Philippines’ major trading partners are also facing significant headwinds of their own. A shallow recession in the US and a poorer economic outlook in mainland China bodes poorly for the external sector,” BMI said.

China, for one, is seen suffering a slowdown over the next few years amid its low productivity due to an aging population.

The world’s second largest economy also continues to bear the brunt of a debt crisis in its property sector, coupled with ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The US, on the other hand, is still seeing fragility in its labor market.

Nonetheless, BMI noted that slowing inflation would help boost household spending and contribute to overall economic growth.

BMI said inflation would likely fall within the target band of two to four percent for most of 2024, offering some respite for real household incomes after a challenging 2023.

The Fitch Solutions unit emphasized that monetary policy easing would support investment activities this year.

“Significant strides in the Philippines’ disinflation process reduce the need for the central bank to lean toward additional tightening to anchor inflation expectations,” BMI said.

“Our view is for cuts to begin in earnest in the second half which is one reason why we have penciled in an acceleration in investment growth in 2024,” it said.

Since May 2022, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised interest rates by 450 basis points to tame inflation and stabilize the peso.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE EXPORT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tallest Megaworld hotel to rise in Pasig

Tallest Megaworld hotel to rise in Pasig

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Real estate giant Megaworld is building the tallest hotel development in its portfolio - a 31-story structure inside the company’s...
Business
fbtw
First Mindanao railway under study &ndash; DOTr

First Mindanao railway under study – DOTr

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government will soon come up with a proposed railway in Northern Mindanao as it aggressively pushes new infrastructure...
Business
fbtw
Food prices pull down January 2024 inflation to 2.8%

Food prices pull down January 2024 inflation to 2.8%

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
During a press briefing on Tuesday, National Statistician and Philippine Statistics Authority chief Claire Dennis Mapa said...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Terrific opportunities&rsquo; ahead for Philippines &ndash; US official

‘Terrific opportunities’ ahead for Philippines – US official

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The Philippines is seen treading the right path with “terrific opportunities” ahead that make it eligible again...
Business
fbtw
As door closes for Sky, window opens for Converge

As door closes for Sky, window opens for Converge

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Is cable TV in the Philippines dead? Broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. thinks otherwise, as it plans to even...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BOC rakes in P73 billion in revenues in January

BOC rakes in P73 billion in revenues in January

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Customs is off to a good start this year after it collected P73 billion in revenues in January on enhanced valuation...
Business
fbtw
DALI&nbsp;gears up for expansion

DALI gears up for expansion

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The newest challenger in the local retail market, DALI Everyday Grocery, is giving retail giants a run for their money as...
Business
fbtw

Why attract foreign investors?

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Do we really need to revise our Constitution to attract foreign investors? It will help. We have provisions in our current Constitution that deliver the message that foreign investors are not welcome.
Business
fbtw
Axelum to expand global reach

Axelum to expand global reach

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
With the entry of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp. as a strategic investor, Axelum Resources Corp....
Business
fbtw
DA wants to suspend pork, corn MAV

DA wants to suspend pork, corn MAV

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture is looking at curbing the country’s agricultural imports by temporarily suspending the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with