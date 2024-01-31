^

Business

Philippines posts 5.6% GDP growth in 2023, misses gov't target

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 1:22pm
Philippines posts 5.6% GDP growth in 2023, misses gov't target
This photo shows the buildings in Metro Manila.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.6% in 2023, falling short of the government target of 6 to 7%, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Wednesday.

The most recent economic print indicated that the GDP growth for 2023 was beneath the 7.6% recorded in the year 2022.

In a press conference, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said that for the fourth quarter of 2023, GDP growth was at 5.6%, slower than the 7.1% that was recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the country’s GDP growth weakened to 2.1% in the fourth quarter from the 3.3% posted in the third quarter.

Mapa attributed the economy’s growth to the contributions of financial and insurance activities with 4.3%; wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles with 2.1% and public administration and defense; and compulsory social activities with 7.4%.

Household final consumption expenditure (HFCE), on the other hand, slowed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter from 5% in the previous quarter, amid the three-month slowdown of the country’s inflation rate from October to December. 

National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Chief Arsenio Balisacan said that the HFCE slowdown is due to the previous food inflation recorded.

In December 2023, the PSA said food inflation went down to 5.5%, being one of the highest contributors to the last month’s inflation print.

One of the drivers of food inflation is rice, which posted a 19.6% inflation in December 2023. PSA said this was the highest since March 2009.

The government's final consumption expenditure (GFCE) also declined to 3.6% coming from the 6.7% in the third quarter.

Balisacan attributed the contraction in GFCE to reduced government spending this year compared to 2022, influenced by the election season and the ongoing adjustment to COVID-19 vaccinations in the country.

The NEDA chief also said that the government decided to resort to “fiscal consolidation” which resulted in the GFCE decline.

“It was intentional na hindi mataas yung growth ng government spending for 2023,...we want to achieve fiscal consolidation which means lowering the fiscal deficit and government debt,” Balisacan said. 

(It was intentional not to have a high growth government spending for 2023. We aim to achieve fiscal consolidation, which involves reducing the fiscal deficit and government debt.)

Services experienced the highest growth by 3.2% among the three major industries, followed by industry at 0.4%. 

Meanwhile, agriculture, forestry, and fishing saw a decline of 0.02%.

The Development Budget Coordination Committee on Dec. 15, 2023, revised its GDP growth target for 2024 to a range of 6.5% to 7.5%, down from the earlier estimate of 6.5% to 8% expansion.

On January 26, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona said that the central bank will have “more room” for a rate hike if the economy picks up in the last quarter of 2023.

However, he said that BSP will stay “hawkish” despite easing inflation and possible rate cuts.

The central bank’s first rate-setting meeting for 2024 is scheduled on February 15.

Since May 2022, the BSP has raised key policy rates by 450 basis points to control inflation and stabilize the peso, establishing itself as the most aggressive central bank in the region.

vuukle comment

BSP

GDP

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT

PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHORITY

PSA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine firms want workers to return to the office

Philippine firms want workers to return to the office

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippines has the second highest number of employers in Asia-Pacific requiring a full return to the office in the pandemic...
Business
fbtw

Dangerous times

By Boo Chanco | 14 hours ago
KathNiel started this ugly public break-up with an overwhelming public expression of sorrow. Now, we have this very pathetic Marcos-Duterte disUniteam breakup.
Business
fbtw
Bataan-Cavite bridge O&M eyed for PPP

Bataan-Cavite bridge O&M eyed for PPP

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
The government is looking at the operations and maintenance (O&M) of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge as a potential public-private...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Fisheries development and the restrictive economic provisions in the Constitution&rsquo;

‘Fisheries development and the restrictive economic provisions in the Constitution’

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 14 hours ago
The fact that we have a recently installed Secretary of Agriculture whose business roots are in the fisheries sector has inspired...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippine banks to ride wave of robust economic growth&rsquo;

‘Philippine banks to ride wave of robust economic growth’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
The projected robust economic growth this year could shape up into a better year for Philippine banks, S&P Global Ratings...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bankers celebrate anew at BSP&rsquo;s Fort San Antonio Abad

Bankers celebrate anew at BSP’s Fort San Antonio Abad

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
Former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governors and officials, Monetary Board members, Finance secretaries, members of the diplomatic...
Business
fbtw
Factory gate prices rise faster in December

Factory gate prices rise faster in December

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
Producer prices went up at a slightly faster pace in December from the previous month, driven largely by the manufacture of...
Business
fbtw
Q3 GDP growth revised upward to 6 percent

Q3 GDP growth revised upward to 6 percent

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The Philippine economy posted a slightly faster growth rate in the third quarter of 2023 than initially reported, according...
Business
fbtw
NAPOCOR seeks approval of higher subsidized rates

NAPOCOR seeks approval of higher subsidized rates

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The National Power Corp. is seeking the approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission for an increase in the rates to be paid...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with