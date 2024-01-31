^

Business

BCDA sets transfer of PAF facilities to New Clark City

The Philippine Star
January 31, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is moving forward with the P4.24 billion project to transfer the Philippine Air Force (PAF)’s housing facilities from the Air Force City in Clark Freeport Zone to an 85-hectare property in New Clark City.

BCDA president and chief executive officer Joshua Bingcang said the state-run firm would launch next month the bidding for the first phase of the project, which will involve site development works and construction management services estimated to cost around P742 million.

The project is in line with the memorandum of agreement signed by the Department of National Defense and BCDA back in August 2019 to facilitate the transfer of PAF’s billeting facilities to the 85-hectare property in New Clark City as well as its operational facilities to another 147-hectare area within the OMNI Aviation near the Clark International Airport.

“With the support of the Marcos administration, the BCDA is now ready to commence the relocation of PAF’s housing and operational facilities. Once completed, this project will allow us to provide modern and world-class facilities for the Air Force and at the same time free up 300 hectares of prime property in the middle of Clark’s commercial area,” Bingcang said.

The BCDA chief said this would open up the area for more developments, including the proposed Clark central business district, a 100-hectare mixed-use commercial and lifestyle hub, and the second runway as part of the CRK terminal expansion.

“The transfer of PAF’s facilities is just the first step to unlocking more opportunities in Clark. We believe that Clark still has so much to offer, and we are committed to bring out its full potential for the benefit of the people of Pampanga and nearby provinces,” he said.

After site development, BCDA will proceed with the second phase, which will cover the construction of PAF’s housing and support facilities amounting to P3.5 billion.

“We at the BCDA value the military as one of our most important stakeholders. As such, we always ensure that the new facilities we construct are designed to address the needs of our soldiers, and are completed at the highest possible standards,” Bingcang said.

