Department of Agriculture eyes new onion cold storage facility

A porter pushes a cart loaded with red onions in Binondo, Manila on May 16, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is proposing to establish an onion cold storage facility to be partially financed by the Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI), which pledged P25 million to aid the government in its food program.

In a special order, the DA said the proposed onion cold storage facility is in support of the priority development agenda of the government for the agriculture sector.

“The funding for the implementation of the onion cold storage facility shall be sourced from the pledge of the MBFI, the current budget allocation of the respective agencies/offices, and other available sources of funds, subject to the availability of funds and the usual government accounting and auditing rules and regulations,” read the order, signed by DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel on Nov. 16.

In line with this, the agency formed a technical working group (TWG) to “provide guidance and expertise” to implement the proposed onion cold storage facility.

The TWG is mandated to prepare a project proposal that the DA chief will endorse to MBFI for funding.

It will also provide technical inputs, advice, and recommendations regarding the proposed onion cold storage facility.

The TWG will likewise provide relevant data and facilitate sharing of information, including best practices, lessons learned, and research findings related to the proposed project.

It will also ensure coherence in the linkages of project activities with other similar initiatives implemented by the government, non-government, and private sector agencies.

Under the special order, the DA assigned Office of the Undersecretary for Operations officer-in-charge Roger Navarro as chairperson of the TWG, while Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service (AMAS) director Junibert de Sagun will sit as vice chair.