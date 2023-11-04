^

NutriAsia brands score high in list of most chosen brands

The Philippine Star
November 4, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Leading soy sauce brand Silver Swan, iconic vinegar brand Datu Puti and innovative sauces brand UFC continue their streak of being among the most chosen brands in the Philippines, according to Brand Footprint report by data and insights company Kantar.

Since 2019, NutriAsia brands have consistently ranked in the annual report that uses consumer reach points (CRP) to measure shoppers’ preferences, looking specifically at the frequency and penetration of a brand in Filipino households. This year’s results further highlight Silver Swan, Datu Puti and UFC as tried and tested products beloved by Filipinos nationwide, chosen everyday as their trusted brand.

With only 50 names on the list, Silver Swan placed 2nd in the Most Chosen Food brand category and 4th in Most Chosen FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) brand category with a CRP of 585 that marks a two percent increase from the previous year. Datu Puti, on the other hand, secured the 4th and 10th spots, respectively, seeing a one percent increase from last year with a CRP of 406. UFC was ranked 12th in the Most Chosen Food brands category with a CRP of 112, a four percent improvement from 2021.

“As Filipinos start to fully embrace the post-pandemic life, we are seeing a shift in shopping behaviors. Customers are once again placing a premium on products that meet their everyday needs, overlooking high prices so as long it continues to deliver value. More than being local favorites, we commend Silver Swan, Datu Puti and UFC for continuing to deliver on their value proposition which has allowed them to maintain a strong and consistent presence in Filipino households,” said Bea Coronol, client manager at Kantar Philippines.

All three brands are housed under NutriAsia, the Philippines’ top manufacturer of condiments and sauces, whose other brands include Papa, Mang Tomas, Jufran, Golden Fiesta and Locally.

