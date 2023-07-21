Converge ICT tops broadband speed test

MANILA, Philippines — Internet provider Converge ICT Solutions has emerged as the fastest fixed broadband operator in the Philippines, extending the quickest download speed across urban centers.

In a study, Opensignal senior analyst Sam Fenwick and data analyst Simon Lumb said Converge set the highest average speed for fixed broadband at 52.8 Mbps on a national scale.

Converge bested the download speeds registered by telco giants PLDT Inc. (46 Mbps) and Globe Telecom Inc. (26.4 Mbps), as well as Smart Communications Inc.’s 15.1 Mbps.

“Converge is also the sole operator on the winner’s podium for broadband upload speed, as our Converge users observe upload speeds of 35.9 Mbps, 12.5 Mbps ahead of PLDT users and more than double third-placed Globe’s 15.2 Mbps. Smart brings up the rear with 4.8 Mbps,” the report read.

Across urban areas, Converge landed as the fastest provider of fixed broadband in Metro Manila, Cebu City and Davao City. In Metro Manila, Converge and PLDT are tied statistically with their average speeds of 57.2 Mbps and 55.9 Mbps, respectively.

On the other hand, Globe posted the most consistent broadband experience, with 60 percent of its users meeting the minimum thresholds in completing conference calls, playing online games, and watching high-definition videos.

In Cebu City, Opensignal named Converge as the fixed broadband operator to beat, recording an internet speed of 64.2 Mbps to beat PLDT’s 55 Mbps, Globe’s 39 Mbps and Smart’s 19.5 Mbps.

“Converge is clearly the provider to beat in Cebu City, as it places first either outright or jointly five out of six key measures of the fixed broadband experience,” the study read.

Similar in Metro Manila and Cebu City, Converge topped the fixed broadband contest in Davao City. According to Opensignal, Converge put up a download speed of 66.7 Mbps in Davao City, far ahead of PLDT’s 45.9 Mbps, Sky Cable Corp.’s 37.3 Mbps and Globe’s 35.9 Mbps.

Opensignal observed that broadband providers in the country continue to invest on fiber upgrades. Converge, the emergent winner in Opensignal’s report, extended its fiber base to more than 600,000 kilometers last year.

“At the same time, fixed wireless access continues to play an important role given the challenges and costs associated with deploying fiber across the Philippine archipelago,” the report read.

This is the first time that Opensignal assessed the fixed broadband experience in the Philippines, limiting the study to internet providers with at least five percent market share in each area.