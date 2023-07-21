^

Business

More establishments opening in Vermosa

The Philippine Star
July 21, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Vermosa, the fourth largest estate of property giant Ayala Land, is boosting its distinction as the newest business and lifestyle district south of Metro Manila with the opening of two more big retail establishments, including the flagship Ayala Mall.

Set to open in the sprawling 725-hectare mixed-use complex straddling the towns of Imus and Dasmariñas in Cavite are Ayala Mall and Landers Superstore, along with other popular food chains.

Boasting a complete package of residences, malls, offices, institutions, schools, entertainment venues, government centers, BPOs and a world-class training and lifestyle destination for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, Vermosa continues to spur growth in the Daang Hari corridor.

More amenities and major support systems for its projected business and residential community are going up in succession this year, including Meralco’s 34.5-kV substation that will house three transformer banks with a combined capacity of 249 megavolt amperes (MVA) to accommodate new and additional load applications in the area.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has received lot parcel in Vermosa from Ayala Land on which to build its second headquarters in the province of Cavite. The Vermosa Red Cross headquarters will house the first-ever blood center in Cavite that can do complete collection, testing, processing and dispensing. It will ensure the ready availability of safe blood to Caviteños and nearby residents.

Other government institutions that are part of the Vermosa master plan include a Philippine National Police and Bureau of Fire Protection station office.

Soon, a 1.3-hectare central garden with a variety of landscapes and experiences will go up in the area. It will feature a kids park, a calisthenics park and a dog park.

Since it opened in 2018, residents and guests have frequented its lush, green grounds as a welcoming haven where health and fitness activities and serious sports training can be pursued, while a healthy lifestyle and leisurely family activities are experienced.

Residents and guests can experience the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, a one-stop fitness destination with training facilities for triathletes, a 400-meter oval track, an Olympic-sized pool, a motocross track, a bike trail and a sports science lab and community center.

By year-end, a new residential district will be launched in the northern part of the estate, followed by a logistics facility.

vuukle comment

VERMOSA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ADB cuts inflation forecast for developing Asia

ADB cuts inflation forecast for developing Asia

1 day ago
The Asian Development Bank cut its inflation forecast for developing Asia on Wednesday, as food and fuel prices eased, supply...
Business
fbtw
ADB maintains Philippines growth outlook

ADB maintains Philippines growth outlook

1 day ago
In its flagship Asian Development Outlook released Wednesday, the multilateral lender kept its projection that the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Loan payments send Philippine dollar position to a deficit in June

Loan payments send Philippine dollar position to a deficit in June

12 hours ago
The BOP is a summary of the country’s transactions with the world for a specific period of time. A deficit happens when...
Business
fbtw
Economy slowed in Q2 on weaker consumption

Economy slowed in Q2 on weaker consumption

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippine economy likely posted slower growth of 5.6 percent in the second quarter on weaker consumption, analysts ...
Business
fbtw
Marcos Jr. admin dismisses tycoons&rsquo; NAIA rehab proposal

Marcos Jr. admin dismisses tycoons’ NAIA rehab proposal

1 day ago
The Marcos Jr. administration junked the unsolicited NAIA rehabilitation proposal formulated by several Philippine conglomerates,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippines urged to reevaluate trade, investment policies  

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
An Asia-Pacific-focused educational institution reports that despite the Philippines’ active promotion of trade and investments through the implementation of various supportive measures, the country has not...
Business
fbtw
Stocks sustain gains as Wall Street rallies

Stocks sustain gains as Wall Street rallies

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index closed at 6,613.50, up by 71.59 points or 1.09 percent, while the broader All...
Business
fbtw
Petron fully redeems 2018 perpetual securities

Petron fully redeems 2018 perpetual securities

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Oil giant Petron Corp. has fully redeemed its $477.53 million senior perpetual capital securities issued five years ago.
Business
fbtw

7-Eleven operator sees another banner year

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Philippine Seven Corp., the operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, expects another banner year, supported by its resilient business model and expansion outside Metro Manila, according to its top offi...
Business
fbtw
BPI profit rises to P25 billion in H1

BPI profit rises to P25 billion in H1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands sustained its growth momentum after its earnings picked up by more than 20 percent...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with