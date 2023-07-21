More establishments opening in Vermosa

MANILA, Philippines — Vermosa, the fourth largest estate of property giant Ayala Land, is boosting its distinction as the newest business and lifestyle district south of Metro Manila with the opening of two more big retail establishments, including the flagship Ayala Mall.

Set to open in the sprawling 725-hectare mixed-use complex straddling the towns of Imus and Dasmariñas in Cavite are Ayala Mall and Landers Superstore, along with other popular food chains.

Boasting a complete package of residences, malls, offices, institutions, schools, entertainment venues, government centers, BPOs and a world-class training and lifestyle destination for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, Vermosa continues to spur growth in the Daang Hari corridor.

More amenities and major support systems for its projected business and residential community are going up in succession this year, including Meralco’s 34.5-kV substation that will house three transformer banks with a combined capacity of 249 megavolt amperes (MVA) to accommodate new and additional load applications in the area.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has received lot parcel in Vermosa from Ayala Land on which to build its second headquarters in the province of Cavite. The Vermosa Red Cross headquarters will house the first-ever blood center in Cavite that can do complete collection, testing, processing and dispensing. It will ensure the ready availability of safe blood to Caviteños and nearby residents.

Other government institutions that are part of the Vermosa master plan include a Philippine National Police and Bureau of Fire Protection station office.

Soon, a 1.3-hectare central garden with a variety of landscapes and experiences will go up in the area. It will feature a kids park, a calisthenics park and a dog park.

Since it opened in 2018, residents and guests have frequented its lush, green grounds as a welcoming haven where health and fitness activities and serious sports training can be pursued, while a healthy lifestyle and leisurely family activities are experienced.

Residents and guests can experience the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, a one-stop fitness destination with training facilities for triathletes, a 400-meter oval track, an Olympic-sized pool, a motocross track, a bike trail and a sports science lab and community center.

By year-end, a new residential district will be launched in the northern part of the estate, followed by a logistics facility.