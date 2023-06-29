^

Arthaland gets green recognition

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
June 29, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Arthaland Corp. has been recognized for its ASEAN green bond issuance amounting to P3 billion.

The company issued the bonds last year to fund investments in new certified sustainable projects.

Arthaland hopes to launch these projects within the next 10 years or more.

The P3 billion ASEAN green bonds have been awarded the prestigious “Green Project Deal of the Year” in the Best Deals ASEAN Category at the2023 The Asset Triple A Sustainable Infrastructure Awards.

“As a leading advocate of sustainability, this recognition further inspires us to continue innovating and spearheading green building practices as the catalyst for achieving economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social advancement,” Arthaland vice-chairman and president Jaime González said.

The awards recognize outstanding institutions and deals in Asia that are defining a new phase in infrastructure finance that take into consideration the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

The issuance comprises the second tranche of Arthaland’s P6 billion ASEAN Green Bond Program for which the company established the first Green Finance Framework by a real estate company in the Philippines.

The bonds were issued in two tenors – five years at eight percent per annum and seven years at 8.7557 per annum respectively.

The ASEAN Green Bonds align with Arthaland’s unparalleled commitment to sustainability. Proceeds of such bonds go only toward projects that meet minimum green building certifications with the overall aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The first tranche also earlier won the “Best Local Currency Green Bond” award in the Deal of the Year – Real Estate category at the 2020 The Asset Triple A Regional Awards for Sustainable Capital Markets.

González said Arthaland remains steadfast in its commitment to transforming the real estate landscape by integrating sustainable practices, fostering healthier communities, and contributing to a more inclusive and resilient future.

Arthaland said it is the only real estate developer in the Philippines with a portfolio that is 100 percent certified as sustainable by both local and global organizations.

Among its projects are the Arthaland Century Pacific Tower, the Cebu Exchange and Savya Financial Center. 

