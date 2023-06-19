^

Business

LRT-2 fare hikes to start August 2

Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 10:40am
LRT-2 fare hikes to start August 2
A photo of the LRT-2 train
Light Rail Transit Authority

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Authority has announced it will start implementing fare hikes in LRT-2 on August 2.

According to the new LRT-2 fare matrix released Monday, the minimum fare will increase to P13 from P11, while the maximum fare will increase to P33 from P28.

Fares for those using single-journey cards will increase to P20 from P15 at the minimum and P35 from P30 at the maximum.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) in April postponed the implementation of fare hikes in the rail lines LRT-1 and LRT-2 pending further study on its economic impact on commuters, as ordered by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The government last approved fare hikes for LRT-2 and MRT-3 in 2015.

At a briefing last April, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said LRT-1, which was privatized in 2015, filed four petitions for fare adjustments from 2016 to 2022, all of which were "deferred". He did not elaborate nor confirm if all the petitions had been approved. 

The fare increases come at a time when inflation has eased to a 12-month low of 6.1% in May compared to 6.6% in April. 

During a House hearing in February on impending fare hikes in Metro Manila's major railways, LRTA officials said LRT-2 currently subsidizes 51% of the cost per passenger (break even fare), which they aim to bring down to 46%.

In the same hearing, LRTA officials also said earnings from fare hikes would go to paying off the common carrier's tax and operational expenses. -- Cristina Chi

LRT LINE 2

TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Right of way

By Boo Chanco | 11 hours ago
Everyone is complaining about our country’s inadequate public infrastructure and cite it as one reason why our economy struggles the way it does.
Business
fbtw
Xi Jinping meets with 'old friend' Bill Gates in Beijing

Xi Jinping meets with 'old friend' Bill Gates in Beijing

1 day ago
President Xi Jinping told his "old friend" Bill Gates on Friday that China had always placed its hopes in the...
Business
fbtw
Philippines may import less rice this year

Philippines may import less rice this year

By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is projected to import less rice this year – following the downtrend in international rice trade –...
Business
fbtw
Peso unlikely to weaken back to 59:$1 &ndash; Metrobank

Peso unlikely to weaken back to 59:$1 – Metrobank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. believes the peso is unlikely to hit the record low 59 to $1 level reached last October even...
Business
fbtw

Metro Pacific eyes Cebu expressway, Bohol bridge

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
The Metro Pacific Group remains hopeful it will secure the contract to deliver two big-ticket projects in the Visayas despite coordination issues and engineering challenges.
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274986
            [Title] => Tokyo's Nikkei opens lower
            [Summary] => Tokyo's key Nikkei index drifted lower at the open on Monday, following falls on Wall Street and the Bank of Japan's widely predicted decision to keep its policies unchanged.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 10:20:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2021/06/21/nikkei-japan_2021-06-21_09-21-36867_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274976
            [Title] => Intel to invest $25-B in new Israel plant â€” government
            [Summary] => US chip giant Intel will spend $25 billion on a new plant in Israel, officials said Sunday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it the country's single largest foreign investment.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 08:58:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/05/31/electronic_2022-05-31_19-24-52425_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274975
            [Title] => Silicon Valley Bank subsidiary sold to management team
            [Summary] => SVB Securities had not been included in Silicon Valley Bank's bankruptcy filing.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 08:55:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/03/14/b13_2023-03-14_22-51-405_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274974
            [Title] => The week ahead: BSP meeting, Repower's pricing day
            [Summary] => This week is going to be a little bit interesting, but weâ€™re going to have to wait for that spice.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 08:33:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2021/11/17/stock-commentarymb_2021-11-17_08-59-59_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274973
            [Title] => Petron starts new preferred shares offer and more market updates
            [Summary] => Quick takes from around the market!
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 08:27:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/mb_2023-06-19_08-25-50222_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Tokyo's Nikkei opens lower

Tokyo's Nikkei opens lower

1 hour ago
Tokyo's key Nikkei index drifted lower at the open on Monday, following falls on Wall Street and the Bank of Japan's widely...
Business
fbtw
Intel to invest $25-B in new Israel plant &mdash; government

Intel to invest $25-B in new Israel plant — government

2 hours ago
US chip giant Intel will spend $25 billion on a new plant in Israel, officials said Sunday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
Business
fbtw
Silicon Valley Bank subsidiary sold to management team

Silicon Valley Bank subsidiary sold to management team

2 hours ago
SVB Securities had not been included in Silicon Valley Bank's bankruptcy filing.
Business
fbtw
The week ahead: BSP meeting, Repower's pricing day

The week ahead: BSP meeting, Repower's pricing day

3 hours ago
This week is going to be a little bit interesting, but we’re going to have to wait for that spice.
Business
fbtw
Petron starts new preferred shares offer and more market updates

Petron starts new preferred shares offer and more market updates

3 hours ago
Quick takes from around the market!
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with