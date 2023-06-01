^

Business

CPG buys out Japanese partner in housing JV

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
June 1, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines - The Antonio Group’s Century Properties Group (CPG) has acquired the shares of its partner Mitsubishi Corp. in their joint venture PHirst Park Homes Inc. (PPHI) and Tanza Properties Inc. (TPI).

CPG’s board of directors approved the acquisition of the 40 percent stake of Mitsubishi in PPHI – amounting to P1.32 billion – giving the real estate company full ownership of the business unit.

Mitsubishi, for its part, would “redirect its focus to other market opportunities in both the Philippines and the Asian region.”

But CPG and Mitsubishi would still “be exploring new asset classes in real estate to co-invest in.”

“This acquisition is part of the group’s strategic move to consolidate interests in the business segment where the market is robust, allowing us to create more value for our stakeholders, contribute more to serving the needs of our fellow Filipinos for decent, quality and affordable first homes while helping address the huge housing backlog that the administration is working on,” said CPG executive chairman and Amb. Jose Antonio.

Mitsubishi executive vice president and group CEO for Urban Development Group Takuya Kuga said PPHI has expanded to become one of Mitsubishi’s core businesses in the real estate market in the Philippines.

“The great outcome that we initially projected to achieve in 10 years’ time has been substantially realized within five years. As Mitsubishi has already achieved its optimal goal for this particular investment, we believe that it is the ideal opportunity to pursue new seeds of growth in other emerging markets both in the Philippines and the Asian region.”

Launched in 2017 as an affordable housing brand, PPHI is on track to launch 15 projects it set out to do with Mitsubishi five years ago.

CPG also announced  its expansion into other markets, with ventures in the socialized and economic housing, and mid-income residential markets under subsidiary Century PHirst Corp. (CPC).

CPC has proceeded with the opening of three flagship projects: PHirst Sights Bay in Bay, Laguna, its ticket into the socialized and economic housing segment; PHirst Editions Batulao, in Nasugbu, Batangas, its maiden mid-income development, and PHirst Centrale Hermosa, its first mixed-use township located in Hermosa, Bataan.

Moving forward, CPG president and CEO Marco Antonio said the group remains cognizant of the strong fundamentals of the affordable housing market.

“The housing backlog continues to be a reality, which has caused us to fare well despite macro-economic headwinds. Century Properties is committed to meeting the housing needs of first-time homebuyers and will continue to explore opportunities to expand its portfolio,” he said.

TPI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tesla's Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing

Tesla's Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing

1 day ago
Tesla's Elon Musk met China's foreign minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Tuesday, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.
Business
fbtw
SEC approves short-selling

SEC approves short-selling

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the Philippine Stock Exchange plan to introduce short-selling in the...
Business
fbtw

The business of politics

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The tragedy of our country is that our largest industry is politics and it doesn’t contribute to economic growth, even hindering it. The President isn’t even a year in office and some people are talking...
Business
fbtw

IMF warns of rising global debt

1 day ago
Global government debt is on track to reach levels not seen since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund has warned.
Business
fbtw
Deal averting US default clears first hurdle

Deal averting US default clears first hurdle

12 hours ago
A deal to raise the US debt ceiling passed its first major test in Congress Tuesday, surviving a crucial procedural...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

CPG buys out Japanese partner in housing JV

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Antonio Group’s Century Properties Group has acquired the shares of its partner Mitsubishi Corp. in their joint venture PHirst Park Homes Inc. and Tanza Properties Inc..
Business
fbtw
Ex Jollibee CFO named FDC COO

Ex Jollibee CFO named FDC COO

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp.’s long time chief financial officer Ysmael Baysa has moved to the Gotianun Group as chief operating...
Business
fbtw
Another Lucio Tan grandson tapped to head property unit

Another Lucio Tan grandson tapped to head property unit

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Lucio Tan has named his grandson Kyle Tan as president and CEO of his property business Eton Properties Philippines Inc. during...
Business
fbtw

Other better ‘gambles’ than Maharlika

By Rey Gamboa | 1 hour ago
One of our readers, Marvel Tan, came up with a valid point on why our lawmakers should allot more time to crafting a better bill that would establish and define the operations of the proposed Maharlika Investment...
Business
fbtw
NGCP cites improvement in grid performance

NGCP cites improvement in grid performance

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines said it has significantly improved the performance of the power grid since taking...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with