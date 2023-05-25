^

Business

COA compliance for all government units

The Philippine Star
May 25, 2023 | 12:00am
COA compliance for all government units
The photo of the Commission on Audit's office in Quezon CIty taken on Aug. 17, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The existence of enormous amounts of discrepancies in PPE account balances of government agencies has become a perennial issue and caused the non-establishment of the accuracy of the PPE balances presented in the financial statements.

To guide government institutions on their compliance with COA Circular 2020-006, the Center for Global Best Practices will hold a two-session online training entitled, COA Guidelines and Procedures for One-Time Cleansing of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) Account Balances on Tuesday & Wednesday, June 6 and 7 from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom.

This program is to enable participants to have a clear understanding of the rationale, guidelines and procedures for the one-time cleansing of PPE account balances of all government entities and to provide them the wealth of information for its proper implementation.

This training will feature CGBP course director and lecturer, Maribeth De Jesus. She is a practitioner, lecturer, consultant, and adviser to various government agencies and private companies on accounting and auditing training programs, cash management control system, property supply management system and laws & rules on government expenditures.

Registration is open to the general public. A MUST for ALL government institutions covered by the three branches of the government (executive, legislative and judiciary).  This training is applicable to all national government agencies, including regional offices, field offices and line bureaus. For local government units, the training is suitable for provincial LGUs up to the barangay level. Key takeaways from this program will also benefit all government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs), water districts, electric cooperatives, government financial institutions, government instrumentalities, government hospitals, state universities and colleges, local universities and colleges.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Civil Service Commission; Governance Commission for GOCCs; DILG-Local Government Academy; PRC-Board of Accountancy; and other regulatory agencies. Government funds to be used in this training program will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b, which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.

For details and other related training topics such as Best Practices and Remedies to Avoid COA Disallowances, Guide to BAICS and How to Conduct Management and Operations Audit, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.

COA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Cities need to adopt green urban planning strategies, including investing in sustainable infrastructure to boost resilience...
Business
fbtw
NGCP admits bulk of income in 4 years went to paying dividends

NGCP admits bulk of income in 4 years went to paying dividends

By Xave Gregorio | 12 hours ago
The NGCP told senators that in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019 a bulk of its net income was paid out to shareholders.
Business
fbtw
3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
These losses stockpiled since 2020 as ABS-CBN lost the rights to operate its flagship AM radio station as part of the state’s...
Business
fbtw

Partnership

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Finance Secretary Ben Diokno has said that private sector participation is crucial to our economic recovery prospects.
Business
fbtw
ACEN announces new shares sale program

ACEN announces new shares sale program

14 hours ago
The Ayala Corp’s listed energy platform, ACEN Corp., filed a shelf registration with regulators for an offering and...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
World Bank vows support for Philippines' development &nbsp;

World Bank vows support for Philippines' development  

By Alexis Romero | 46 minutes ago
The Philippine economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank said, as it expressed support for the Marcos...
Business
fbtw
ERC eyes rate reset by August

ERC eyes rate reset by August

By Richmond Mercurio | 46 minutes ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission plans to come out by the next quarter with an order that will reset power transmission ...
Business
fbtw
Stocks edge higher on technical buying

Stocks edge higher on technical buying

By Iris Gonzales | 46 minutes ago
Local stocks rose marginally yesterday to snap a two-day downturn, although investors remain cautious over a potential US...
Business
fbtw

Time to take action to protect our youth

By Rey Gamboa | 46 minutes ago
When the US surgeon general issues a warning, people had better be prepared to listen.
Business
fbtw
ACEN to sell P25 billion preferred shares

ACEN to sell P25 billion preferred shares

By Richmond Mercurio | 46 minutes ago
ACEN Corp. plans to raise up to P25 billion through the sale of preferred shares under the first tranche of its planned shelf...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with