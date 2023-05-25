COA compliance for all government units

The photo of the Commission on Audit's office in Quezon CIty taken on Aug. 17, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The existence of enormous amounts of discrepancies in PPE account balances of government agencies has become a perennial issue and caused the non-establishment of the accuracy of the PPE balances presented in the financial statements.

To guide government institutions on their compliance with COA Circular 2020-006, the Center for Global Best Practices will hold a two-session online training entitled, COA Guidelines and Procedures for One-Time Cleansing of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) Account Balances on Tuesday & Wednesday, June 6 and 7 from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom.

This program is to enable participants to have a clear understanding of the rationale, guidelines and procedures for the one-time cleansing of PPE account balances of all government entities and to provide them the wealth of information for its proper implementation.

This training will feature CGBP course director and lecturer, Maribeth De Jesus. She is a practitioner, lecturer, consultant, and adviser to various government agencies and private companies on accounting and auditing training programs, cash management control system, property supply management system and laws & rules on government expenditures.

Registration is open to the general public. A MUST for ALL government institutions covered by the three branches of the government (executive, legislative and judiciary). This training is applicable to all national government agencies, including regional offices, field offices and line bureaus. For local government units, the training is suitable for provincial LGUs up to the barangay level. Key takeaways from this program will also benefit all government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs), water districts, electric cooperatives, government financial institutions, government instrumentalities, government hospitals, state universities and colleges, local universities and colleges.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Civil Service Commission; Governance Commission for GOCCs; DILG-Local Government Academy; PRC-Board of Accountancy; and other regulatory agencies. Government funds to be used in this training program will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b, which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.

For details and other related training topics such as Best Practices and Remedies to Avoid COA Disallowances, Guide to BAICS and How to Conduct Management and Operations Audit, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.