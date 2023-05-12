^

Business

Pizza unit is Figaro's 'angel' in inflation storm as Q1 profits grow

Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 12:30pm
Pizza unit is Figaro's 'angel' in inflation storm as Q1 profits grow

MANILA, Philippines — Figaro Coffee Group Inc. posted higher earnings in the first quarter, as the opening of new stores helped the company weather a high inflation environment.

Net income grew 52% year-on-year to P99.3 million in the first three month of the year, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Friday.

Figaro’s top-line in the first quarter jumped 95% on an annual basis to P1.03 billion, with the company’s “Angel’s Pizza” brand being the “strongest revenue contributor”.

“We continue to prudently manage our costs in this inflationary period,” Justin Liu, company chairman and director, said.

Financial results showed Figaro’s same-store sales grew by 6% year-on-year in the January-March period.

The company said its sales growth was fueled by the opening of 29 stores since July last year. As of reporting, Figaro has a total of 155 stores, with 35 stores under construction.

Shares in Figaro ended the morning trade down 1.25%.

FIGARO COFFEE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Cosmetic ‘solutions’

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
If the President is serious in redeeming the family name, he must resist the temptation to latch on to cosmetic “solutions.” Kung pa-pogi lang, useless because nothing really gets better.
Business
fbtw
G7 finance ministers discuss crises from Ukraine to banking

G7 finance ministers discuss crises from Ukraine to banking

By Katie Forster | 23 hours ago
Support for war-torn Ukraine will top the agenda as G7 finance talks start Thursday, but ministers and central bankers will...
Business
fbtw

Debt-to-GDP ratio remains over threshold

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The country’s outstanding debt, as a share to the overall economy, eased in the first quarter, but remained above the internationally accepted threshold, putting pressure on the government’s effort to...
Business
fbtw
Meralco raises electricity charges in May

Meralco raises electricity charges in May

1 day ago
Meralco announced a fresh round of hikes as generation charges turned expensive.
Business
fbtw

Converge bets on retail fiber  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
Broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. expects its low-cost fiber to attract more than 120,000 subscribers this year and to generate close to P500 million in revenue.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Converge Q1 profit up, but growth stalling

Converge Q1 profit up, but growth stalling

4 hours ago
This math doesn’t look good.
Business
fbtw
CREIT Q1 dividend 6.8% fatter

CREIT Q1 dividend 6.8% fatter

4 hours ago
Citicore Energy REIT declares fatter Q1 dividend.
Business
fbtw
Apex Mining reports lower Q1 profit plus 2 more market updates

Apex Mining reports lower Q1 profit plus 2 more market updates

4 hours ago
Quick takes from around the market.
Business
fbtw
PEZA investment approvals double to P33 billion in 4 months &nbsp;

PEZA investment approvals double to P33 billion in 4 months  

By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority more than doubled in the four months of the year to P33.094...
Business
fbtw

‘Securing e-wallets a shared responsibility’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
Global cybersecurity and digital privacy firm Kaspersky has emphasized that securing convenient technologies, such as digital wallets, is a shared responsibility.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with