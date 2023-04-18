US trade chief discuss labor standards, trade opportunities

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at the Semafor World Economic Summit on April 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. The event features interviews with business and government leaders discussing the global economy and financial markets.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States commits to strengthening its bilateral trade ties with the Philippines as US Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s visits Manila.

Tai met with Labor Secretary Bienveniedo “Benny” Laguesma and Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, according to separate readouts from the Office of the US Trade Representative, both dated April 17.

Delighted to have met with Alfredo Pascual, Secretary of Trade and Industry, to celebrate our longstanding Trade and Investment Framework Agreement and discuss the next steps in deepening the ????????– ???????? partnership. pic.twitter.com/Ch6PQ43e9i — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) April 17, 2023

With Laguesma, Tai discussed ways how the Philippines and the US could improve labor standards.

I had a productive meeting with @laborgovph earlier today. We share a commitment to supporting workers through trade policy and strengthening the U.S.-Philippines relationship. pic.twitter.com/wG9wbTo5wb — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) April 17, 2023

Washington also thanked Manila for its “constructive engagement’ as the US develops its Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, with a negotiating round up ahead. The IPEF also aims to include “high-standard” labor provisions.

“She noted the importance of protecting workers and organizers against violence and the importance of freedom of association and exercising the right to collectively bargain,” a readout said.

Tai was in Manila beginning Sunday, April 16 and departed for Japan on April 18.

The US trade chief also emphasized the importance of trade relations between the two countries, with the US-Philippines Trade and Investment Framework being the first in Southeast Asia. The US is a major trading partner of the Philippines, with over $18.9 billion in goods and services traded in 2020.

Meanwhile, leaders discussed the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers meeting, which will be held in Michigan in May. It could be the starting point to develop trade policies “that unlock inclusive and sustainable economic prosperity” in the region,” officials said, while also creating opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium Sized enterprises.