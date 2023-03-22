^

Business

Agricultural trade grows 5.1% in Q4 last year

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
March 22, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The value of the country’s agricultural trade continued to grow but at a slower pace in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $6.32 billion, driven by a double-digit increase in agricultural imports, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The fourth quarter figure is lower than the 17.6 percent growth registered in the previous quarter and the 25.5 percent growth a year ago.

Agricultural imports accounted for 75.5 percent of total agricultural trade in the fourth quarter, up 13.9 percent to $4.77 billion.

In contrast, agricultural exports accounted for 24.5 percent of the total trade, recording a 15 percent drop to $1.55 billion.

“The total agricultural imports were valued at $4.77 billion representing a share of 14.9 percent of the country’s total imports in the fourth quarter of 2022,”the PSA said.

The country’s top exports of agricultural commodities include edible fruits and nuts, peels of citrus fruit melons,animals or vegetable fats and oil and their cleavage products, preparation of vegetables, fruits, nuts, other parts of plant, meat, fish, and crustaceans, and tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes.

On the other hand, the major import commodities were cereals, residues and waste from the food industries, prepared animal fodder, meat and edible meat offal, animal or vegetable fats and oils and their cleavage products, prepared edible fats, animal or vegetable waxes, and miscellaneous edible preparations.

Among the ASEAN-member countries, Malaysia was the top destination for exports, with a 36.2 percent share valued at $65.21 million, while Indonesia was the top supplier of agricultural products accounting for $481.52 million or a 30.7 percent share.

The country’s top three major agricultural commodities exported to ASEAN were tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes ($64.33 million), animal and vegetable fats and oils ($35.74 million), and miscellaneous edible preparations ($16.90 million).

On the other hand, the top three agricultural imports from ASEAN were animal or vegetable fats and oils and their cleavage products; prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes ($392.76 million); cereals, ($304.63 million); and miscellaneous edible preparations ($289.34 million).

Netherlands was the country’s top destination of agricultural exports among European Union member countries, with a value of $160.07 million or a 49.2 percent share.

In contrast, Spain was the country’s top source of agricultural imports in the EU, with total imports reaching $105.51 million or a 22.4 percent share.

The top three agricultural commodities exported to the EU include animal or vegetable fats and oils and their cleavage, prepared edible fats, animal or vegetable waxes ($166.45 million), preparations of meat, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates ($47.13 million), and lac, gums, resins and other vegetable saps and extracts ($35.05 million).

AGRICULTURAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fitch unit expects 3 Philippine banks to underperform as headwinds mount

Fitch unit expects 3 Philippine banks to underperform as headwinds mount

10 hours ago
Three Philippine banks are forecast to underperform in the coming months, as their "riskier" loan portfolios would likely...
Business
fbtw
Fitch unit: Tower sale, Sky Cable acquisition 'credit positive' for PLDT

Fitch unit: Tower sale, Sky Cable acquisition 'credit positive' for PLDT

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
PLDT Inc.’s decision to embark on another tower sale and acquire Sky Cable’s broadband business is “credit...
Business
fbtw
Another auction set for closed banks&rsquo; assets&nbsp; &nbsp;

Another auction set for closed banks’ assets   

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 days ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up P48.9 million worth of residential and commercial lots owned by padlocked...
Business
fbtw

Old but new: The Comeback

By Ivy Dianne M. Galzote | 1 day ago
Let’s backtrack to 2021, when Republic Act 11534, otherwise known as the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Law, was implemented. With the aim to establish the country as an attractive market...
Business
fbtw

Marina head should resign or go on leave

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
Two readers from the shipping industry sent some interesting feedback about the accidental sinking of the MT Princess Empress, which are featured in today’s column. Both have requested anonymity.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government borrows P25 billion T-bonds at higher rates

Government borrows P25 billion T-bonds at higher rates

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government yesterday raised P25 billion via the issuance of long-term securities although at slightly higher rates demanded...
Business
fbtw
BOP gap widens to 5-month high

BOP gap widens to 5-month high

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines registered a balance of payments (BOP) deficit of $895 million in February, the widest in five months, as...
Business
fbtw
Moody&rsquo;s unit cuts Philippine GDP growth forecast to 5.7%

Moody’s unit cuts Philippine GDP growth forecast to 5.7%

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The research arm of the Moody’s Group has slashed its growth forecast for the Philippines to 5.7 percent this year,...
Business
fbtw
HSBC keeping consumer banking business in Philippines

HSBC keeping consumer banking business in Philippines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
British banking giant HSBC is further strengthening its consumer banking business in the Philippines, even as other foreign...
Business
fbtw
Stocks edge higher as bank fears ease

Stocks edge higher as bank fears ease

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local equities edged higher yesterday as monetary authorities eased some fears of a larger banking crisis, with investors...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with