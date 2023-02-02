^

Business

Investment grade still at risk as debt-to-GDP ratio stays above 60% in 2022

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The national government’s outstanding debt, as a share of the economy, remained within alarming levels in 2022, keeping the threat to the country’s creditworthiness.

The Philippines’ debt-to-GDP ratio, a gauge of the government's ability to settle its liabilities, settled at 60.9% in 2022, the Department of Finance reported Thursday.

This was notably a better showing than the 63.7% ratio recorded in the third quarter of 2022. But it was slightly higher than the 60.5% ratio recorded at the end of 2021. 

Nevertheless, the DOF said the 2022 figure fell below the Marcos administration’s ceiling of 61.8% debt-to GDP ratio for last year. Treasury data showed the state’s debt pile sagged 1.7% month-on-month to P13.42 trillion in December 2022.

While this is a welcome development, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, warned that the Philippines’ hard-won investment grade credit rating would remain at risk of a downgrade if the debt-to-GDP ratio stays above the 60% threshold that is deemed manageable for developing economies.

A downward revision of the credit rating would have serious repercussions on the Philippines. For one, a lower rating would make borrowing money offshore more expensive for both the government and Philippine companies. A downgrade could also affect the country’s appeal to foreign investors.

“The longer we stay above 60 percent we will always be susceptible to a downgrade. It’s clear that the strategy for fiscal consolidation hinges on growth to hit or surpass target,” he said in a Viber message. 

The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio hovered at 39.6% in 2019, or before the pandemic turned the domestic economy on its head. In 2020, the former Duterte administration embarked on a borrowing spree to fund its crisis response, bloating the state’s debt load.

The Marcos administration, which inherited the heavy debt burden, set a fiscal consolidation strategy that would entail imposing and reforming taxation measures to fatten national coffers. The government now looks to trim the debt-to-GDP ratio to less than 60% by 2025, and then down to 51.1% by 2028. 

That said, economic growth in 2022 helped trim the ratio, as GDP benefitted from the boons of a reopened economy.

READ: Philippine economy grows 7.6% in 2022, beating target and expectations

“We think that as long as we have a credible fiscal program and GDP remains robust, there is little reason for a credit downgrade,” Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., said.

For ING Bank’s Mapa, 2023 could prove to be a trying time for the Philippines’ growth ambitions, as it looks to outgrow base effects and roiling global headwinds.

“Other countries in the region, most notably Indonesia has successfully completed its fiscal consolidation plan post-Covid. Our timeline, suggests that we will only achieve this a couple more years from now,” he said.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Peso seen weakening for 3rd straight year &nbsp;

Peso seen weakening for 3rd straight year  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The peso is likely to depreciate further for the third straight year in 2023, hitting the 57 to a dollar level anew, according...
Business
fbtw

PSEi may rise up to 8,250 this year

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Philippine stock market is seen going up this year amid cooling inflation and as foreign funds start looking into emerging markets like the Philippines again.
Business
fbtw
Budget carriers fly back to China

Budget carriers fly back to China

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
Low-cost airlines are starting to catch up with flag carrier Philippine Airlines in reinstating their pre-crisis routes to...
Business
fbtw

Giving incentives to local initiatives

By Rey Gamboa | 16 hours ago
The Philippines, like many of the developing economies in Southeast Asia, can only watch from the sidelines as many big countries like the United States, United Kingdom, and lately some of those in the European Union,...
Business
fbtw
Local shares rally ahead of US Fed decision

Local shares rally ahead of US Fed decision

By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index climbed 3.57% to finish at 7,035.76. The broader All Shares index saw similar gains, scooping...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Asian markets rally with Wall St on softer Fed tone

Asian markets rally with Wall St on softer Fed tone

5 hours ago
In early Asian trade, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta all rose.
Business
fbtw
US Fed raises rates 25 basis points, sees &ldquo;ongoing&rdquo; hikes

US Fed raises rates 25 basis points, sees “ongoing” hikes

8 hours ago
The Fed acknowledged that inflation appears to be “easing”, but that it is still elevated.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Norway's sovereign wealth fund bleeds and 4 more market updates

Quick Take: Norway's sovereign wealth fund bleeds and 4 more market updates

8 hours ago
It's magic!
Business
fbtw
US stocks rally, dollar falls after Fed decision

US stocks rally, dollar falls after Fed decision

8 hours ago
The US central bank announced a quarter-point increase to the benchmark lending rate, taking the rate to a target range of...
Business
fbtw
Factory activity hits 7-month high in January &nbsp;

Factory activity hits 7-month high in January  

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
The country’s manufacturing sector had a good start to the year as it continued to grow, hitting a seven-month high...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with