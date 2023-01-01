^

Business

Japan firm invests P2 billion for auto parts

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Kurabe Industrial Philippines Inc., a Japanese manufacturing company, is investing P2 billion into the country to set up a manufacturing facility in Lima Estate in Batangas, an economic zone operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC).

AIC, the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, signed the deal with Kurabe Industrial which translates to a P2 billion investment to be spent for land, acquisition of factory equipment, and the eventual construction of the facility which is slated to break ground in 2024.

Kurabe will purchase a 5.9-hectare property within the 800-hectare Lima Estate. Upon completion, Kurabe’s factory is expected to recruit a 2,000-head workforce from Batangas and adjacent areas.

The facility will manufacture and assemble primarily Kurabe’s automotive products, such as car seat heaters and wiring, and steering wheel heaters and wiring.

AIC and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) signed the deal with Kurabe in Tokyo, Japan in November during the Philippine business  delegation’s Japan Roadshow.

It follows the registration agreement between PEZA and Kurabe, which classified the Japanese company as an ecozone export enterprise.

Kanazawa Takenobu, Kurabe Co. Ltd.’s CEO and president, said the strategic location of Lima Estate in Batangas as well as the incentives from PEZA were major considerations for the company.

“Aboitiz InfraCapital is undoubtedly our choice partner for this expansion, given its well-established reputation and its strong relationship with Japanese business owners. Knowing that a dedicated Japanese team from AIC is accessible to meet our needs provides us with a sense of security and comfort,” he said.

“On behalf of the Philippine delegation at the Japan Business Roadshow, we welcome Kurabe Industrial to the Philippines, and to Lima Estate.  This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to attracting foreign investment to the Philippines—which aims to generate employment, boost commerce and local trade and reinforce the economy,” said AIC Economic Estates head Rafael Fernandez de Mesa.

At present, Lima Estate is home to over 70 Japanese companies.

To accommodate growing demand from investors, AIC broke ground earlier this year on a 57-hectare expansion within Lima Estate which is part of a larger 150-hectare expansion.

AUTO PARTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Hectic and Loud

By Francis J. Kong | 8 days ago
Christmastime can be hectic, expensive, and loud.
Business
fbtw
Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

By Xave Gregorio | 3 days ago
Globe said the “potential minor vulnerabilities” may expose their customers’ data to “serious th...
Business
fbtw

Rabbit year

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
The malls in Singapore are preparing for the Chinese New Year as red t-shirts with rabbit images compete with Santa Claus.
Business
fbtw
Stocks stumble to end 'miserable' 2022

Stocks stumble to end 'miserable' 2022

By Roland Jackson | 15 hours ago
Stock markets wrapped up their worst performances in years on Friday before heading into 2023 under recession fears following...
Business
fbtw
PSE wrapped: Losers and winners of 2022

PSE wrapped: Losers and winners of 2022

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Year-to-date, PSEi shrank 7.81%.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Agriculture ends tough 2022 with renewed hopes

Agriculture ends tough 2022 with renewed hopes

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Challenging. Crisis. Controversial. This was how some agricultural stakeholders described how the sector fared in 2022.
Business
fbtw
Marcos China trip seen to boost Philippine exports

Marcos China trip seen to boost Philippine exports

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
President Marcos’ upcoming visit to China from Jan. 3 to 5 is seen boosting the potential of Philippine exports as it...
Business
fbtw
BOC raises P231 billion from fuel marking

BOC raises P231 billion from fuel marking

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Customs raised P231 billion from the government’s fuel marking program that aims to curb smuggling of...
Business
fbtw
Meralco steps up diversity program with MPowHER

Meralco steps up diversity program with MPowHER

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Manila Electric Co. continues to intensify its initiatives to champion diversity and inclusion in the workplace with the...
Business
fbtw
Landbank bankrolls P450 million Soccksargen palm oil plant

Landbank bankrolls P450 million Soccksargen palm oil plant

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines is backing the first palm oil refinery in SOCCSKSARGEN with a P450-million loan.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with