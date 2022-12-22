^

Mastercard, UNO Digital Bank tie up to launch numberless debit card in Philippines

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
December 22, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Global payments company Mastercard has tied up with UNO Digital Bank to launch the first numberless debit card in the Philippines, providing a safe, secure, and sustainable banking experience for cardholders.

Mastercard Philippine country manager Simon Calasanz  said the global technology company in the payments industry is delighted to partner with UNO Digital Bank for the innovative UNO Debit Mastercard that is well-designed with security considerations in mind.

“The numberless UNO Debit Mastercard combines security with convenience, bringing together the advantages of a safer and more secure debit card. Through this partnership, Mastercard is enabling innovative, easy-to-use and frictionless transactions for consumers as they spend and seek priceless experiences,” Calasanz said.

As the Philippines’ first numberless card, the numberless UNO Debit Mastercard has been designed to address security concerns for online and offline payments.

The card is completely numberless (front and back), thereby averting any risks of theft of personal and financial information, such as card details, in case the card is lost or stolen.

The numberless debit card will only show the cardholder’s name with the official Mastercard and UNO Digital Bank logos.

UNO Digital Bank CEO Manish Bhai said that working with Mastercard has provided the full-spectrum digital bank with the opportunity to offer customers an innovative payment experience through a numberless card.

“While we are on a mission to provide a single trusted interface to manage one’s entire financial life cycle journey, we continue to aim to be a trusted partner. Through the numberless UNO Debit Mastercard, the first in the country, we can demonstrate how innovation can elevate the banking experience,” Bhai said.

Cardholders are provided with enhanced security features such as option to lock cards temporarily and to reset the daily transaction limit in-app anytime to prevent misuse, as well as an EMV chip and PIN-enabled physical card to mitigate potential fraud or risk.

Likewise, there are email or SMS alerts each time a transaction is incurred on the card to monitor usage and be alerted of any possible fraudulent activity.

Furthermore, the card also offers Mastercard’s contactless Tap & Go feature that could be used at POS (point of sales) terminals that have the universal contactless symbol for an easier checkout.

In addition to online and e-commerce platforms, the physical card could also be used for cash withdrawals at ATMs where Mastercard is accepted, both in the Philippines and overseas.

The card is also an eco-friendly product as it is manufactured from recyclable plastic and is composed of 85.5 percent PVC (polyvinyl chloride) plastic.

For every #UNOready savings account opened with UNO Digital Bank, a complimentary Debit Mastercard virtual card would also be automatically activated with a minimum deposit of P100 in the account.

