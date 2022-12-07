^

Business

DICT eyes supplemental budget to fund Marcos' digitalization plans

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 7, 2022 | 4:59pm
DICT eyes supplemental budget to fund Marcos' digitalization plans
In an interview on Wednesday, DICT Undesecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue said this would be the department’s direction since their budget allocation came from the Duterte administration’s template.
Thomas Coex / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Information and Communications Technology is looking to ask for a supplemental funding after receiving a deep cut in their budget for next year, considering the Marcos Jr. administration’s digitalization efforts.

In an interview on Wednesday, DICT Undesecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue said this would be the department’s direction since their budget allocation came from the Duterte administration’s template.

“This is from the previous administration. So what I’m saying is we will try our very best to request for supplemental budget,” she said.

The Marcos Jr. administration is allocating P12.47 billion for ICT and digitalization across government agencies.

“At the same time, we want to prove in 2023, despite  all these constraints about the budget, we can show enough proof of concept, this will justify our move to have the budget we deserve for 2024,” Batapa-Sigue said.

Under the proposed budget for next year, the DICT would receive an allocation of P4.24 billion for its ICT systems and infrastructure development.

According to DICT Secretary John Ivan Uy, the cybersecurity budget of the department was “cut in half in 2023.”

The Marcos Jr. administration is set to pass a national budget of P5.268 trillion, setting the tone of the national government’s plan to steward the Philippines’ recovery from the pandemic.

Cybersecurity?

Data from research sponsored by USAID found that there is a glut of cybersecurity talent in the Philippines. As it is, the country is facing a shortage of sorts within the nascent sector owing to a lack of training courses, disinterested students, and the prospects of better pay abroad.

The study commissioned to IBM found that there was a lack of certified and experienced cybersecurity talent in the country. The absence was glaring within the public sector, among women, and within entry-level and mid-level jobs.

Likewise, the research also pointed out there were of high levels of employee turnovers and even delayed recruitment within the local market.

Data was also a sore spot. According to the report, data and requisite reporting within cybersecurity professionals in the country remains limited.

The causes of this shortage came down to several factors, according to the study. USAID pointed out that, among others, there was an underdeveloped talent pipeline, low enrollment among cybersecurity courses and absence of competitive pay scale.

The USAID study pointed out two tracks for the government to address the shortage. The low-risk track would come down to rely on the evolution of the state of cybersecurity in the country.

The “riskier” track offers more rewards. The proposal includes creating another layer of bureaucracy, an executive agency tasked with cybersecurity concerns, a curriculum within educational institutions and even cybersecurity legal training for judges.

DICT

DIGITALIZATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Our Blessed Mother

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
Tomorrow, we will celebrate the Blessed Virgin Mary’s immaculate conception in the womb of her mother, St Anne. The feast means that Mary, from the moment of her conception, was free from original sin.
Business
fbtw

Dollar drop continues

By Wilson Sy | 2 days ago
Last week, the US dollar continued its historic drop from a two-decade high that was touched on Sept. 28.
Business
fbtw

The sovereign wealth fund – Concept and performance

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 18 hours ago
The hot topic of the day is the “sovereign wealth fund” (in short, SWF). House Bill 6839, filed by the Speaker of the House and joined by neophyte congressman and son of the President, seeks to create...
Business
fbtw
Biz groups oppose creation of Maharlika Wealth Fund

Biz groups oppose creation of Maharlika Wealth Fund

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
Business groups joined a clarion call to oppose the Marcos Jr. administration’s plan to create a sovereign wealth ...
Business
fbtw
Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?
play

Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 days ago
Lawmakers allied with President Marcos are pushing for the creation of a P250-billion sovereign wealth fund. But will it work...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quick Take: PREIT's clarification and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: PREIT's clarification and 2 more market updates

8 hours ago
In the old days, you’d be getting bombarded by breathless speculation about which tranches were oversubscribed and by...
Business
fbtw
Inflation for November was up 8% year-on-year

Inflation for November was up 8% year-on-year

8 hours ago
Well, things aren’t good, so I think it’s safe to assume that...
Business
fbtw
Inflation sprints to 8% in November

Inflation sprints to 8% in November

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Inflation rose to a 14 year-high in November largely due to faster food price upticks, the Philippine Statistics Authority...
Business
fbtw
Government lowers deficit to GDP ratio

Government lowers deficit to GDP ratio

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The country’s economic managers expect to further reduce the share of the budget deficit to national output this year...
Business
fbtw
World Bank raises Philippine GDP projection to 7.2%

World Bank raises Philippine GDP projection to 7.2%

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The World Bank raised its gross domestic product growth forecast for the Philippines this year after a stronger-than-expected...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with