GSIS expands digital services

The pension fund for government workers and retirees said it would automate its key processes and systems via digital platforms to provide better services for its over 2.5 million members and pensioners.

MANILA, Philippines — State-run pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is ramping up the digitalization of its processes to ensure more efficient delivery of services.

GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said this was in line with the order of President Marcos for agencies to shift to digitalization for faster, better and more convenient service to stakeholders.

“Our customer servicing will be technology-driven so that our members and pensioners can access GSIS at their fingertips anytime, anywhere,” Veloso said.

For one, GSIS is working with the Department of Information and Communications (DICT) to expand the GSIS Touch mobile application.

The application will soon include facial recognition when members register or log in.

“We are working with DICT to expand the functionalities of our GSIS Touch mobile app. Aside from the facial recognition feature, the mobile app will cover more payment portals,” Veloso said.

Through the GSIS Touch, members may access their records and apply for a loan and monitor their loan status.

Members can also apply for life and retirement claims while pensioners may schedule their annual renewal of active status.

Veloso noted that by January next year, GSIS frontline servicing in all offices nationwide will transition to a more streamlined set-up, with GSIS Touch help desks placed in all offices nationwide.