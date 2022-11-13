^

Business

DTI, ILO sign MOU for MSME training

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
November 13, 2022 | 12:00am

The regional operations group of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development (BSMED), has inked a memorandum of understanding with the International Labor Organization (ILO) for the roll-out of digital entrepreneurship and productivity training for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“Through this partnership, over 20,000 MSMEs and informal businesses will have an edge to information and trainings that allow them to digitalize their businesses at start-up and implementation phases,” the DTI said.

The training will be in collaboration with the DTI’s Regional and Provincial Offices nationwide.

“The DTI’s intervention through the ILO’s flagship program, Safety Plus Health For All, offers a tailored set of assistance addressing immediate and long-term safety and health needs of constituents inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” DTI Regional Operations Group (ROG) Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona said during the MOU signing.

Under the MOU, DTI, the Philippine Trade Training Center and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority will provide DTI’s Negosyo Centers’ Business Counsellors on the ground the digital trainings with capacity strengthening activities to nurture and strengthen the goal of the programs reaching the targeted MSMEs and informal businesses.

The ILO training called Start and Improve Your Business and Financial Education are designed to improve digitalization capacities of those categorized from non-users to basic users of digital technologies across their business processes, boosting efficiency and productivity and fostering better working conditions.

“We are honoured that the relevance of these ILO interventions has been confirmed by partners as being contributory to the National Employment and Recovery Strategy as well as the E-Commerce Roadmap, and the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion, among other important programs on livelihood and local economic development,” ILO country director Khalid Hassan said.

“In President Marcos’ first state of the nation address on July 25, 2022, he identified inclusive digital transformation and continued support to MSMEs as part of his immediate priorities and agenda for the next six years,” he said.

The ILO also offers training through the Japan-funded project Bringing Back Jobs Safely Under the COVID 19 Crisis in the Philippines: Rebooting Small and Informal Businesses Safely and Digitally, taking from global programs and adapting them to local country context.

The ILO project intends to establish a team of local trainers in the Philippines.

DTI

MSMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Market experts laud Q3 GDP performance

Market experts laud Q3 GDP performance

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
President Marcos’ decision to reopen the economy proved to be the right step in boosting economic growth, as seen in...
Business
fbtw
Growth forecasts hiked as economy roars back &nbsp;

Growth forecasts hiked as economy roars back  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippine economy is expected to  grow by more than seven percent this year after roaring back in the third quarter...
Business
fbtw

Q2 GDP growth revised upward to 7.5%

By Louella Desiderio | 3 days ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority said the economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter than initially reported.
Business
fbtw

Debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 17-year high in Q3

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The share of national debt to the country’s output has jumped to 63.7 percent, the highest rate in 17 years, putting extra pressure on the need for more robust economic growth to help shrink ballooning obligations...
Business
fbtw
Local shares down as market awaits GDP data

Local shares down as market awaits GDP data

By Iris Gonzales | 3 days ago
The Philippine stock market ended lower yesterday as investors cashed in ahead of the release of the country’s economic...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP retains cap on credit card charges until year-end

BSP retains cap on credit card charges until year-end

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Consumers are expected to continue enjoying low interest rates and charges on their credit card transactions at least during...
Business
fbtw
DOF bucks review of CREATE Law

DOF bucks review of CREATE Law

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Department of Finance has opposed calls to evaluate the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act as it...
Business
fbtw
DOE crafts EO for offshore wind development

DOE crafts EO for offshore wind development

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Energy aims to address the strong clamor for offshore wind development in the country by streamlining processes...
Business
fbtw
BSP profit climbs 20% to P54.6 billion in H1

BSP profit climbs 20% to P54.6 billion in H1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Gains from foreign exchange rate fluctuations boosted the earnings of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to P54.62 billion...
Business
fbtw
Phoenix Petroleum gross earnings down in 9 months

Phoenix Petroleum gross earnings down in 9 months

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Phoenix Petroleum of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy saw its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with