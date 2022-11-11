^

Business

Regional telco consortium to put up $300 million cable system in SouthEast Asia

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
November 11, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A consortium of five telco providers in Asia, including two from the Philippines, will invest $300 million to build an international cable system to boost data capacity in the region.

Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. yesterday said it has entered into an agreement with four other telco players in Asia to put up the Asia Link Cable (ALC) that will make landings in five countries, mostly in Southeast Asia.

Apart from Globe, the consortium is made up of China Telecom Global Ltd., Dito Telecommunity Corp., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Singtel) and Unified National Networks Sdn Bhd of Brunei Darussalam.

Based on the plan, the ALC will stretch for around 6,000 kilometers and connect Hong Kong and Singapore to serve as its trunk. It will hook up to branches in the Philippines, Brunei Darussalam and China.

Once completed, the ALC is expected to provide additional capacity within Asia and improve the consistency for international traffic of data. The subsea cable system will include a minimum of eight fiber pairs in its system that can run at 18 terabits per second each.

As such, the ALC is banked on to scale up the data capacity and diversity of existing networks in Asia, particularly in the countries where it will be located.

Submarine cable services provider HMN Technologies Co. Ltd. was hired by the group to deliver the ALC, with the target of turning it online by the third quarter of 2025.

ALC co-chair Chang Weiguo of China Telecom Global said the consortium eyes to attract more participants to bring down the cost of operating the submarine cable system.

According to ALC co-chair Alan Tan of Singtel, the group started designing the system at the onset of the pandemic, projecting that the health crisis would push digital demand up. In spite of doing negotiations online, the consortium came up with a subsea cable project that can help meet the connectivity needs of both consumers and enterprises.

“We started planning and designing the ALC cable more than two years ago at the onset of the pandemic. [We have] anticipated inevitable growth in high-definition content consumption, trade and innovation in this region,” Tan said.

An open cable system architecture was adopted by the group for the ALC to enable its parties to maintain independent line terminal equipment that would suit customer demand.

Aside from the ALC, Globe is delivering the $150 million Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network—the longest of its kind in the country spanning 2,500 kilometers – that will be activated by April 2023.

ALC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beating expectations, Philippines posts faster Q3 growth despite inflation

Beating expectations, Philippines posts faster Q3 growth despite inflation

By Ramon Royandoyan | 15 hours ago
The Philippine economy managed to squeeze out a modest growth in the third quarter, beating expectations of a slower expansion in...
Business
fbtw
Bulacan airport civil works 42% complete

Bulacan airport civil works 42% complete

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The New Manila International Airport, set to be the largest airport in the Philippines, is gaining headway in its civil works,...
Business
fbtw
Converge Q3 earnings climb amid subscriber haul

Converge Q3 earnings climb amid subscriber haul

9 hours ago
Year-to-date, Converge’s bottom-line advanced 17% on an annual basis.
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific trims net loss in Q3 amid easing travel restrictions

Cebu Pacific trims net loss in Q3 amid easing travel restrictions

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
Revenues soared 419% on annual basis to P16.9 billion in the third quarter, benefitting from low base effects and stronger...
Business
fbtw
FDIs soften in August as recession fears gain traction

FDIs soften in August as recession fears gain traction

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
Foreign direct investments into the Philippines remain awash in gloomy sentiment as inflows sputtered in August amid...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NGCP to appeal ERC penalty

NGCP to appeal ERC penalty

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines will appeal the P5.1-million penalty imposed by the Energy Regulatory Commission...
Business
fbtw
Economy outperforms, expands by 7.6% in Q3

Economy outperforms, expands by 7.6% in Q3

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy grew at a faster than expected pace in the third quarter despite high inflation, placing it on track...
Business
fbtw
Foreign direct investments hit 4-month high in August &nbsp;

Foreign direct investments hit 4-month high in August  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The net inflow of foreign direct investments continued to decline, even though it hit a four-month high of $797 million in...
Business
fbtw

Privatizing airports

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Now that DOTr Secretary Jimmy Bautista appears to have received an important new vote of confidence from Junior, he can proceed with his plan to modernize airport operations. Malacañang reportedly rescinded...
Business
fbtw

Debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 17-year high in Q3

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The share of national debt to the country’s output has jumped to 63.7 percent, the highest rate in 17 years, putting extra pressure on the need for more robust economic growth to help shrink ballooning obligations...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with