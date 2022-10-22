^

Business

Avida opens showroom in the Manila Bay area

The Philippine Star
October 22, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-owned Avida Land jumpstarted the celebration of its 32nd anniversary this month with the recent launch of the Ayala Malls Manila Bay showroom.

Avida VP for sales and marketing Bing Gumboc describes the Ayala Malls Manila Bay showroom “as a place where home seekers can have a quick and sweeping glimpse of the curated Avida lifestyle in its intimate yet inspiring form.”

The project’s interior design partner, M Contemporary Interior Concept Corp., brought a “Japandi” design approach to the showroom that merges Scandinavian functionality with Japanese minimalism. This aesthetic perfectly highlights Avida Land’s newest and most exciting projects: Centralis Towers on Taft Avenue in Pasay City and Patio Madrigal on Roxas Boulevard, Manila.

Centralis Towers is a 3,380-sqm, one-tower high-rise development featuring five podium levels and 27 residential floors with 1,111 units. It is primed to be a modern urban living hub for discerning but value-conscious professionals, aspirational young families, empty nesters, and savvy investors.

Its strategic location on the Pasay City section of Taft Avenue gives its residents close proximity to the three dynamic cities of Pasay, Makati and Manila, placing lifestyle necessities within easy access.

Patio Madrigal, Avida’s two-tower mid-rise development built from a joint partnership with the Madrigal family, rises from a 6,222.50-sqm land and consists of four podium levels and 14 residential floors, with 595 units in Tower 1 alone. Patio Madrigal is also the first Ayala and Avida project in the Roxas Boulevard area.

The midrise condo’s three-level retail spaces for commercial and office use will complement select amenities in redefining residents’ lifestyles, needs, and preferences. This grants Patio Madrigal premium leverage as it offers the much-sought-after Ayala Land lifestyle in a traditionally coveted address.

Since the projects’ launch, value appreciation of these two projects has surged. Centralis Towers is 22 percent sold while 29 percent of Patio Madrigal has been sold and reserved. Centralis Towers units start at 5.9 million while Patio Madrigal units start at 7.9 million.

