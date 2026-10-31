SGV names new chairman

MANILA, Philippines — Professional services firm SGV & Co. has named Michael Sabado as its new chairman and country managing partner.

In a statement, SGV & Co. said that Sabado’s role will take effect on Nov. 3.

In this new role, Sabado will lead the firm’s continued efforts to strengthen relationships and collaboration and accelerate talent development.

Under his leadership, the aim is to position SGV & Co. as one of the most trusted professional services firms in the country.

Sabado is bringing more than three decades of professional experience at SGV to his new role.

Before being named chairman, Sabado served some of the firm’s clients, helping them navigate business, financial reporting and regulatory matters.

His previous roles include serving as an assurance partner and a former market group leader, where he worked with clients and gained experience guiding organizations through change and growth.

As SGV’s client relationship leader for core accounts and co-head of Japan Business Services, he also helped deepen key client engagements, promote greater integration in the organization and support growth.

Sabado completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce, major in Accounting, at San Beda College.

SGV is the country’s leading and largest professional services company. It provides assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions services.