PDRF seeks private sector support to address water security risks

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) is seeking greater private sector participation in addressing water security risks as climate change, rising demand and infrastructure gaps threaten water supply and business operations.

The business-led disaster resilience organization on Tuesday launched the four-year Building Resilience through Inclusive Development and Gender Equality (BRIDGE) Project, funded by the Government of Canada, to strengthen water management and climate resilience in Antipolo and Baguio.

“Businesses can improve water-use efficiency, reduce avoidable losses, explore water reuse where appropriate and incorporate water-related risks into operational and investment decisions,” Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said.

PDRF president Rene Meily said the initiative would work with water concessionaires, local governments and other partners, particularly in addressing the needs of women and Indigenous peoples.

“Clean water is a right. Its availability and use are critical for both communities and businesses,” Meily said.

Antipolo and Baguio, both implementing partners of the project, face challenges involving rising demand and limited local government resources.

Antipolo Vice Mayor Roberto Puno Jr. said the city’s population was approaching one million, driving demand for water and wastewater services.

“A lot of the issues come with simply not having enough resources to tackle these issues. We’re in need of personnel who are specially trained; we’re in need of data, feasibility studies,” Puno said.

Baguio City Environment and Parks Management Office head Rhenan Diwas said immediate concerns such as water security require more extensive solutions than smaller, annual environmental programs.

“Some environmental challenges can be resolved through fragmented, smaller annual programs, but immediate issues like water security require an ambitious solution. That can only be done when the government taps into the support of the private sector,” Diwas said.

Manila Water president and CEO Roberto Jose Locsin called on international partners to prioritize local capacity-building to ensure investments generate lasting benefits.

“I would like to see international partners focus on building local capacity and putting in place the fundamental structures that will enable investments to deliver lasting benefits, even beyond the grant period,” Locsin said.

Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito Fernandez said the company works with Dumagat communities on livelihood opportunities and watershed protection through tree planting and maintenance.

The company also supports low-income communities through Samahang Tubig Maynilad, which helps organize local water associations, and its Pag-asa sa Patubig Partnership, which works with social enterprises to expand water access in underserved areas.