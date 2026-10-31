^

Business

PDRF seeks private sector support to address water security risks

Maicah Rachel Eugenio - The Philippine Star
November 1, 2026 | 12:00am
PDRF seeks private sector support to address water security risks
Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation
PNA / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) is seeking greater private sector participation in addressing water security risks as climate change, rising demand and infrastructure gaps threaten water supply and business operations.

The business-led disaster resilience organization on Tuesday launched the four-year Building Resilience through Inclusive Development and Gender Equality (BRIDGE) Project, funded by the Government of Canada, to strengthen water management and climate resilience in Antipolo and Baguio.

“Businesses can improve water-use efficiency, reduce avoidable losses, explore water reuse where appropriate and incorporate water-related risks into operational and investment decisions,” Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said.

PDRF president Rene Meily said the initiative would work with water concessionaires, local governments and other partners, particularly in addressing the needs of women and Indigenous peoples.

“Clean water is a right. Its availability and use are critical for both communities and businesses,” Meily said.

Antipolo and Baguio, both implementing partners of the project, face challenges involving rising demand and limited local government resources.

Antipolo Vice Mayor Roberto Puno Jr. said the city’s population was approaching one million, driving demand for water and wastewater services.

“A lot of the issues come with simply not having enough resources to tackle these issues. We’re in need of personnel who are specially trained; we’re in need of data, feasibility studies,” Puno said.

Baguio City Environment and Parks Management Office head Rhenan Diwas said immediate concerns such as water security require more extensive solutions than smaller, annual environmental programs.

“Some environmental challenges can be resolved through fragmented, smaller annual programs, but immediate issues like water security require an ambitious solution. That can only be done when the government taps into the support of the private sector,” Diwas said.

Manila Water president and CEO Roberto Jose Locsin called on international partners to prioritize local capacity-building to ensure investments generate lasting benefits.

“I would like to see international partners focus on building local capacity and putting in place the fundamental structures that will enable investments to deliver lasting benefits, even beyond the grant period,” Locsin said.

Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito Fernandez said the company works with Dumagat communities on livelihood opportunities and watershed protection through tree planting and maintenance.

The company also supports low-income communities through Samahang Tubig Maynilad, which helps organize local water associations, and its Pag-asa sa Patubig Partnership, which works with social enterprises to expand water access in underserved areas.

PDRF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Weak peso pushes NG debt to record P19.66 trillion

Weak peso pushes NG debt to record P19.66 trillion

By Aubrey Rose Inosante | 1 day ago
The country’s outstanding debt ballooned to another record high of P19.66 trillion as of end-September, due to issuance...
Business
fbtw
Trade gap widens to $5.15 billion in September

Trade gap widens to $5.15 billion in September

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The country’s trade deficit widened in September despite record exports earnings and fastest growth in over five years,...
Business
fbtw

The scariest things are not in costumes

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Halloween. Children dress as ghosts, witches, vampires and assorted creatures that would make any respectable homeowner hesitate before opening the door. Shopping malls display cobwebs, skeletons and pumpkins. Even...
Business
fbtw
Telco eyes connectivity integration in property development masterplans

Telco eyes connectivity integration in property development masterplans

1 day ago
One of the country’s major telecommunications firms is pushing for the early integration of telecommunications infrastructure...
Business
fbtw
DALI&rsquo;s P7 billion loss puts hard discount store model in focus

DALI’s P7 billion loss puts hard discount store model in focus

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The pioneer of hard discount stores in the Philippines  incurred more than P7 billion in losses as of 2025, raising doubts...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The country probably deserves better

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
As Semirara Mining and Power Corp.’s 50-year coal-operating contract with the government for Semirara Island in Antique approaches expiration next year, a number of questions have been raised by SMPC about...
Business
fbtw

The money mule trap

By Lito Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Imagine receiving a message offering you P3,000 a day for doing almost nothing.
Business
fbtw
More telco infrastructure built as government speeds up permits

More telco infrastructure built as government speeds up permits

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Telco-to-tech giant Globe Telecom Inc. is pressing the government to sustain efforts in speeding up the issuance of infrastructure...
Business
fbtw
Planters Product backs cyber libel case vs former DA chief

Planters Product backs cyber libel case vs former DA chief

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 1 hour ago
Planters Products Inc. said it would fully cooperate with government prosecutors pursuing cyber libel and defamation...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with