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Business

NTC cites telcos’ readiness for Undas travel rush

The Philippine Star
November 1, 2026 | 12:00am
NTC cites telcosâ€™ readiness for Undas travel rush
In a statement, the NTC said nearly 90 percent, or 114 of the 128 tests conducted on Oct. 29, recorded mobile broadband download speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps).
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has commended the country’s three major telecommunications firms – DITO Telecommunity Corp. (DITO), Globe Telecoms Inc. (Globe) and Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) – for their mobile network performance at key Metro Manila bus terminals ahead of the Undas travel rush.

In a statement, the NTC said nearly 90 percent, or 114 of the 128 tests conducted on Oct. 29, recorded mobile broadband download speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps).

The monitoring covered 12 bus terminals, namely: Victory Liner Cubao, Superlines Cubao, Baliwag Transit Cubao, Five Star Bus Cubao, HM Transport Inc., Raymond Transportation, Bicol Isarog, Florida Bus Terminal Cubao, Araneta Bus Terminal, Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, Victory Liner Sampaloc and Florida Bus terminal in Sampaloc, both in Manila.

DITO registered the highest recorded speed at 851 Mbps at PITX, followed by Smart at 456 Mbps, also at PITX. Globe registered its highest speed at 330 Mbps at the Raymond Transportation Terminal in Quezon City.

All three mobile network operators achieved a 100-percent average SMS success rate, meeting the prescribed standard of greater than 99 percent.

DITO and Globe both recorded zero average call drop rates, meeting the NTC’s prescribed standard of less than two percent. Smart, however, registered a call drop rate of 5.26 percent.

“Reliable mobile connectivity is essential in transport terminals, particularly during periods when large numbers of Filipinos travel to reunite with their families. The commission commends our mobile network operators’ readiness to heed the public’s reliance on mobile telecommunications services to communicate with their families, coordinate their trips and access essential information throughout their journey this Undas 2026” NTC deputy commissioner Andy Castelar said.

The agency said it would continue monitoring telecommunication services nationwide and pursue appropriate regulatory action when necessary to ensure reliable connectivity.

NTC
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