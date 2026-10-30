The money mule trap

Imagine receiving a message offering you P3,000 a day for doing almost nothing. No interview. No special skills. No experience required. All you need to do is lend your bank account, receive money and transfer it to another account.

It sounds like easy money. For someone struggling to make ends meet, it may even sound like a lifeline.

But what if that money came from a scam victim who had just lost their life savings?

Welcome to the world of money muling, one of the less visible but increasingly consequential challenges in our rapidly expanding digital financial ecosystem.

Money muling happens when someone allows their bank account, e-wallet or other financial account to be used to receive, move or transfer illicit funds. Sometimes, the person knows exactly what they are doing. In other cases, they are deceived into believing that they are participating in a legitimate business transaction or earning an easy commission.

Either way, their account becomes a critical link in the criminal chain. The scammer steals the money. The money mule moves it. And the victim is left wondering where the money went.

Money mules do not necessarily fit our conventional image of criminals. They can be students looking for extra income, job seekers responding to online advertisements, financially distressed individuals or people who simply trust the wrong person.

Recruitment can happen through social media, messaging applications, fake job offers, romance scams and even people within one’s own social circle. The pitch is often deceptively simple: receive money, transfer it elsewhere and keep a small percentage.

The red flags are often hiding in plain sight. Why would a legitimate employer need to use your personal bank account to move company money? Why would someone pay you simply to receive funds and send them somewhere else? And why would a supposedly legitimate business insist that you keep the arrangement secret?

Desperation can cloud judgment, making the promise of quick cash difficult to resist.

But a bank account is not merely a convenient place to park money. It is a financial identity tied to its owner. Lending it to someone else can expose the account holder to frozen funds, financial losses, investigations and potential legal consequences, depending on the circumstances.

For banks and fintech companies, money muling presents a difficult challenge. Digital payments have made it possible to move money almost instantly, across institutions and through multiple accounts. Criminals exploit that speed, moving funds through a chain of accounts before victims or financial institutions can intervene.

By the time a suspicious transaction is identified, the money may already have been transferred several times or withdrawn.

This is why fraud prevention cannot rely solely on investigating a transaction after the damage has been done. Nor can it depend entirely on customers reporting fraud after they discover that their money is gone.

We need to move from reactive fraud management to proactive, intelligence-led prevention.

Financial institutions must strengthen their ability to identify suspicious account behavior, detect unusual transaction patterns and recognize networks of potentially related accounts. Artificial intelligence and behavioral analytics can help identify patterns that conventional monitoring may miss. But technology alone cannot solve the problem.

Speed matters. So does coordination.

When suspicious activity crosses institutional boundaries, information must reach the right institutions quickly enough to make a difference. Financial institutions, e-wallet providers, regulators, law enforcement agencies and relevant technology partners must work toward faster, secure and actionable information sharing, supported by appropriate safeguards for privacy, due process and data protection.

Our goal must be to shorten the distance between detecting suspicious activity and stopping the movement of stolen money.

Yet we should not place the entire burden on banks and fintech companies. Customers themselves are an essential part of the defense.

Financial literacy must go beyond teaching people to save, borrow responsibly and use digital banking. It must also help them recognize how criminals can exploit their accounts.

The message should be simple: never rent out your bank account, never share your banking credentials or one-time passwords and never receive and forward money to strangers in exchange for a commission.

If you have already allowed someone to use your account and suspect something is wrong, contact your financial institution immediately. Do not continue transferring funds, delete relevant communications or attempt to conceal the activity. Preserve the evidence and cooperate with the appropriate authorities.

For institutions, the challenge is equally clear. We must make reporting suspicious activity easier, customer education more engaging and protective interventions faster.

The Philippines has made significant strides in digital financial inclusion. More Filipinos can now access payments, savings, credit and other financial services without the barriers that once excluded them from the formal financial system.

We must protect that progress.

Every successful scam weakens confidence in digital finance. Every money mule network undermines trust in the accounts and payment channels that millions of honest Filipinos depend on. If people begin to associate digital convenience with financial vulnerability, the very inclusion we are working to achieve could suffer.

Money muling is therefore not merely a fraud problem. It is a collective responsibility involving financial inclusion, consumer protection, cybersecurity, law enforcement and public trust.

Criminals are already exploiting the speed and reach of digital finance. The question is whether our defenses can become as connected, intelligent and responsive as the networks they must stop.

Ultimately, we must remember that behind every suspicious transfer may be a real person who worked hard for that money, saved it for a child’s education or set it aside for an emergency.

We owe that person more than sympathy after the money is gone.

We owe them a financial ecosystem that works together to prevent the loss in the first place.

When it comes to money muling, the best fraud investigation is the one made unnecessary because the crime was stopped before the money moved.

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Lito Villanueva is the Philippines’ leading and award-winning thought leader in inclusive digital finance. As EVP and chief innovation and inclusion officer of RCBC, he has driven large-scale digital initiatives that advanced financial inclusion. He is the founding chairman of FinTech Alliance PH, representing 95 percent of the country’s digital retail financial transactions with an aggregate user base in excess of 100 million and the co-founder and Global Ambassador of the Asia FinTech Alliance. Recognized as a People Asia Men Who Matter 2025, Digital Leader of the Year, Asia Trailblazer and AGORA Awardee, he continues to shape the fintech landscape in the Philippines and beyond.