^

Business

Currency mix under study

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
June 21, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is evaluating the country’s currency mix as the use of banknotes and coins, particularly low-denomination currencies, continue to taper off as more Filipinos embrace digitalization.

As the sole issuer of currency in the country, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the central bank ensures the timely and ample supply of quality banknotes and coins in the most cost effective and efficient way.

“The emergence of contactless payment technology has revolutionized the retail payment systems. The use of banknotes and coins is expected to taper off over time, particularly the low-denomination appearances,” Diokno said.

According to the BSP chief, the central bank is looking into denominations that have low demand as part of the conduct of currency demand forecast as well as currency planning and production.

“The changing mix of currency denomination should be compatible with the real demand in response to changes in circumstances as the e-payment usage, price level and consumer preferences,” Diokno said.

In 2019, the BSP issued the P20 coin to effectively reduce the cost of replacing unfit P20 paper bills.

Under its Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap, the central bank aims to shift 50 percent of total retail transactions to electronic channels and increase the number of Filipino adults with bank accounts to 70 percent by 2023 as part of efforts to convert the country into a cash-lite economy.

Diokno said initial estimates showed that the share of digital payments to total retail transactions in terms of volume increased to about 30 percent last year from 20.1 percent in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic served as a catalyst.

“The assessment of the actual impact of digitalization to the Philippine economy is being finalized and will soon be released by the BSP but what we can share is that the level of digitalization of retail payments has risen exponentially in a span of 12 months,” the incoming secretary of the Department of Finance (DOF) said.

The central bank continues to strengthen its currency forecasting methods and capabilities, leveraging rapid technological advancements in the global payment system.

“The BSP continuously develops its currency forecasting methods and capabilities. This is in line with the BSP’s broader efforts to promote price stability and maintain the integrity of Philippine currency,” Diokno said.

To ensure that its currency forecasting capabilities are aligned with global best practices, the BSP carries out periodic reviews of its forecasting models; and conducts specialized learning and development programs on currency forecasting and mandatory econometrics training for its forecasting team.

As the sole issuer of Philippine currency, the BSP is expected to provide undisrupted, responsive, and strategic currency services throughout the entire cash cycle, which begins with forecasting demand.

The BSP recently organized a learning session on “Currency Forecasting in the Age of Digital Transformation” with speakers from the Bank of Thailand and Reserve Bank of Australia discussing shared experiences on currency matters.

The webinar also covered similarities in forecasting approaches among central banks and the common goal of finding the right balance between physical and digital cash usage to ensure availability of various payment options.

It was noted during the webinar that there is continuous growth in currency in circulation, driven by the demand for higher denomination banknotes. The currency in circulation continued to rise amid the pandemic and despite increasing digitalization of retail payment systems.

BSP

CURRENCY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peso tumbles to P54 on rallying dollar

Peso tumbles to P54 on rallying dollar

12 hours ago
This is the peso's weakest performance since closing at P54.08-per-dollar on Oct. 15, 2018.
Business
fbtw
Incoming BSP boss hints at 2 more rate hikes, more in 2023 'if necessary'

Incoming BSP boss hints at 2 more rate hikes, more in 2023 'if necessary'

9 hours ago
Two more rate hikes might come this year as part of a series of increases that could last until 2023.
Business
fbtw

Public transport

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Our poor commuters have been abandoned by the government. There they are waiting for rides that are not coming because drivers and operators are unable to afford the price of diesel.
Business
fbtw

End of an era

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange will permanently close its trading floor. This may be a sentimental moment for many long-time brokers given the PSE’s rich history.
Business
fbtw
Peso may weaken further to 54:$1

Peso may weaken further to 54:$1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The peso may lose more ground, falling toward the 54 to $1 level on the back of the aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Peso pierces 54:$1 level

Peso pierces 54:$1 level

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The peso shed 31.5 centavos to close at a fresh 3.5-year low of 54.065 yesterday from Friday’s 53.75 to $1.
Business
fbtw
BSP likely to raise rates by 25 basis points

BSP likely to raise rates by 25 basis points

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to deliver another 25-basis-point rate hike as it opts for a gradual tightening,...
Business
fbtw
3% deficit-to-GDP ratio unlikely to be achieved

3% deficit-to-GDP ratio unlikely to be achieved

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
While possible, the target of incoming finance chief Benjamin Diokno to bring down the share of the budget deficit to gross...
Business
fbtw
Diokno still confident on Philippine removal from FATF gray list

Diokno still confident on Philippine removal from FATF gray list

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines remains confident it will meet the deadline set by global dirty money watchdog Financial Action Task Force...
Business
fbtw
Stocks end flat amid recession fears, rate hikes

Stocks end flat amid recession fears, rate hikes

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Most emerging Asia stocks fell yesterday as recession fears loomed large, fueled by hawkish signaling from the US Federal...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with