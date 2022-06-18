^

UNDP, DICT tap PLDT for free WiFi project

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 18, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Inc. has been tapped by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to support the rollout of public WiFi in state universities and colleges.

PLDT said the UNDP and DICT  have selected the company to link the massive public WiFi access rollout to 220 state universities and colleges across the country.

“We at PLDT believe in the power of education as an enabler of Filipinos in the face of challenges. As long-time supporters of the academic sector, we remain committed to exploring more solutions for students and faculty of learning institutions across the country,” PLDT and Smart Communications Inc. president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said.

PLDT said the flagship project would further boost the online and blended learning programs of the education sector and support the connectivity requirements of faculty and academe.

Included in the program are major state universities such as Bulacan State University, Bacolod City College, Bukidnon State University, among others.

“Part of UNDP’s mission is to promote inclusive quality education and to bridge the digital divide, especially in the academic sector. This initiative strives to enable public higher education institutions and their students to access and participate in opportunities for economic development,” UNDP resident representative Selva Ramachandran said.

According to PLDT, the initiative highlights  the group’s advocacy for digital inclusion through technology,  and its commitment to help the Philippines achieve inclusive quality education.

“PLDT Enterprise remains steadfast in its commitment to support the education sector with our extensive digital services so that all Filipino students can continue their online learning. We’re confident that this will enable our state universities and colleges to enhance their e-learning efforts,” PLDT and Smart first vice president and head of enterprise business group Jojo Gendrano said.

