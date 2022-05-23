^

Business

Balisacan to return to NEDA as Marcos' chief socioeconomic planner

Kristine Joy Patag, Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 23, 2022 | 4:22pm
balisacan
Arsenio Balisacan, nominated to be the new chief socioeconomic planner, has a long storied career in public service and academia.
File

MANILA, Philippines —  Arsenio Balisacan will return to his old post as the government's chief socioeconomic planner and fill a crucial spot in the economic team of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect.

A few moments after Marcos publicly announced that he had asked Balisacan to join his government, incoming Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez told reporters in a separate message on Monday that Balisacan has already accepted the offer to head the National Economic and Development Authority, the state's socioeconomic planning agency.

As for the rest of the economic team, Marcos admitted he needs a “few more days” to complete them.

“I have also tapped an old friend who’s formerly in this position, Arse Balisacan, who is our former NEDA and I’ve asked him to return to NEDA,” Marcos told reporters in a briefing, adding that "it seems like our thinking align on our approach in the coming years."

“We’re working very hard on the other departments and slowly, we are beginning to fill the positions, I still have to talk to them some of our proposed nominees and we have to understand that we agree on policies,” Marcos added.

Balisacan will succeed Karl Kendrick Chua, who served at the Department of Finance under the Duterte administration before joining NEDA when Ernesto Pernia left his post at the height of the pandemic.

Balisacan has a long storied career in public service and academia.

He was an economist for the World Bank in Washington in the United States before he joined the University of the Philippines faculty.

Balisacan teaches at the UP School of Economics, previously serving as a dean years after he joined the UP faculty in 1987. He was also a director and chief executive of the Southeast Asian Regional Centre for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture. Prior to teaching in UP, Balisacan was a research fellow at the East West Center in Honolulu.

He served as the first chief of the country's antitrust watchdog, the Philippine Competition Commission under President Rodrigo Duterte's administration.

Return to NEDA

Balisacan served as the director-general of NEDA under the late President Benigno Aquino III's government. As NEDA chief, he was the board chair of the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, a state-backed think tank, and was the chair of the Philippine Statistics Authority and the Public-Private Partnership Center of the Philippines.

He was also briefly the undersecretary for policy and planning at the Department of Agriculture from 2000 to 2001. Alongside his DA post, he was the country's chief negotiator in the Agriculture Negotiations of the World Trade Organization.

According to the PCC website, Balisacan "has authored and co-edited seven books and published, both locally and internationally, close to 100 academic papers and book chapters on various development issues, particularly on the Philippines and East Asia. His papers have appeared in Economics LettersWorld DevelopmentReview of World Economics, and Economic Development and Cultural Change, among others. He founded—and served as editor in 2004-2016 of—the Asian Journal of Agriculture and Development."

Balisacan, a lifetime member of the National Academy of Science and Technology, finished his undergraduate science degree in agriculture from Mariano Marcos State University. He got his Master of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of the Philppines-Los Baños, and completed his Doctor of Philosophy in Economics from the University of Hawaii.

 

This is a developing story

2022 ELECTIONS

ARSENIO BALISACAN

NATIONAL ECONOMIC AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What the BSP's rate hike means for you

What the BSP's rate hike means for you

3 days ago
Business
fb tw

Education

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
The first Cabinet appointment made by Junior is that of his running mate as Education Secretary. I wonder if this means he is prioritizing education, giving it the importance and clout it needs.
Business
fbtw

Destiny vs dynasty

By Wilson Sy | 16 hours ago
The UP Fighting Maroons capped a miraculous season by beating the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game 3 of the UAAP Finals.
Business
fbtw

Throbbing headaches for the next Energy Secretary

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Understand this. Our country’s total peak electricity demand is at approximately 13,963 megawatts versus approximately 18,283 MW available supply capacity as of May 20, according to the data from the National...
Business
fbtw

Philippines an emerging wind power market in Asia – report

By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
The Philippines is among the emerging wind power markets to watch out for in Asia with a strong pipeline and opportunities for wind power projects, the Global Wind Energy Council said in a recent report.
Business
fbtw
Latest
PSE fines 38 companies for late Q1 filings

PSE fines 38 companies for late Q1 filings

7 hours ago
The fine scales in accordance with the company’s total assets, ranging from P5,000 for the PSE’s smallest companies...
Business
fbtw
AREIT finally declares its Q1/22 dividend

AREIT finally declares its Q1/22 dividend

7 hours ago
AREIT was the last of the PSE REIT sector to declare its Q1 dividend.
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

7 hours ago
Another tap on the wrist for our banking industry?
Business
fbtw
Economists hike inflation forecasts over next 3 years

Economists hike inflation forecasts over next 3 years

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Economists raised their inflation forecasts for the next three years due to the impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on...
Business
fbtw
PSE hosts Investor Day to boost market liquidity

PSE hosts Investor Day to boost market liquidity

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange is gathering chief executives and finance heads of listed companies this week in a bid to prop...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with