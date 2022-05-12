^

Fitch warns Marcos: Amending Rice Tariffication Law may trigger rating downgrade

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 12, 2022 | 6:08pm
In a statement on Thursday, Fitch Ratings laid out the case on the dangers of amending the law, which presumptive president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr promised during his campaign.
MANILA, Philippines — Ferdinand Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, must tread carefully if he would push to amend the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) as part of his promise to bring down the prices of the staple grain, Fitch Ratings said Thursday.

Such a move could erode revenues at a time the cash-strapped government is grappling with a large budget deficit and high debts, the international debt-watcher said.

To recall, Marcos last month promised to impose a P20 to P30-per-kilo price cap on rice. To do this, he said he would order the National Food Authority to buy rice from local farmers "at higher and more competitive prices."

The plan also includes tweaking the RTL to make it "more local farmer friendly" and "stop the country’s too much dependence on rice importations."

Enacted into law to respond to a rice shortage that hit the country in 2018, the RTL lifted the more than two-decade-old cap on rice imports, with excess tariff collections earmarked for projects targeted at improving local rice production. Data show the Bureau of Customs collected a total of P18.9 billion in duties from rice imports in 2021, up 22% year-on-year.

At this point, Fitch warned, any reversal of tax reforms instituted by the Duterte administration could lead to a credit rating downgrade.

Fitch has maintained the Philippines’ rating at “BBB”, an investment grade, but with a negative outlook after the pandemic tarnished the state’s fiscal health. A credit rating downgrade would make borrowing money offshore expensive for the government and make the country less attractive to foreign investors.

Imposing a new cap on imports could also push the prices of rice up again, Fitch added. In 2020, the Philippines was only 85% rice self-sufficient, and 15% of the country’s rice supply was purchased abroad.

"If the new administration amends the Rice Tariffication Law, as it suggested during its campaign, this could curb rice imports and push up the cost of rice. Amending the law could also hurt tax revenue," the credit rating agency said.

"The low tax take is a credit weakness for the Philippines, and when we affirmed the rating in February, we noted that a reversal of tax reforms that leads to sustained higher fiscal deficits could result in a rating downgrade," it added.

Sustainable?

As it is, Marcos’ proposed measures to make rice cheaper would be hard to sustain.

When RTL was enacted, the NFA was stripped of its import powers and its mandate was limited to providing emergency buffer rice stock to be sourced exclusively from local farmers.

This, in turn, meant lower procurement volumes, which helped trim NFA’s net loss by 37.8% year-on-year to P9.6 billion in 2021. The smaller volume of rice purchases also allowed the government to reduce its subsidy to NFA to P7.46 billion in 2021 from P30.65 billion in 2020.

In the past, the NFA’s "buy high, sell low" mandate to achieve price stability had burdened the agency with too much debts and drained public coffers. But with Marcos’ plan, the government would have to inject bigger subsidies to NFA again to sustain the P20 to P30-per-kilo price cap, something that could add more strain to the state’s balance sheet.

While RTL had faced criticisms, outgoing Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua urged the next administration to continue the law.

"By removing quantitative restrictions, we're able to address both the needs of the consumers and farmers... Those calling for removal risk taking away the P18 billion we give to farmers to improve their productivity," Chua said at a press conference.

VCM, VCM, VCM

By Rey Gamboa | 18 hours ago
Credits go to Mel Tiangco, seasoned television newscaster and host, who broadcast her frustration over the Commission on Elections’ malfunctioning vote counting machines during the live news coverage of the...
Business
Globe Telecom plans to sell tower assets

Globe Telecom plans to sell tower assets

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Globe Telecom Inc. remains keen on selling its tower assets, but is not in a hurry to do so.
Business
The Filipino has spoken, and now we must work together

By Joey Concepcion | 18 hours ago
The dust has barely settled on the May 9 elections and already we are seeing and hearing so many divergent views. It is mostly fueled by the mismatch between perception and reality.
Business
Razon taking over Dennis Uy&rsquo;s casinos

Razon taking over Dennis Uy’s casinos

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon is coming in as the white knight for Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy’s...
Business
Rich got richer after COVID

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The COVID pandemic has exacerbated economic inequality across the world, particularly in developing countries like the Philippines.
Business
Asian, European stocks down as inflation fears churn markets

Asian, European stocks down as inflation fears churn markets

1 hour ago
Stocks have been volatile for much of 2022, fuelled by China's Covid-19 lockdowns, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and surging...
Business
Philippine economy grows 8.3% in Q1, beating expectations

Philippine economy grows 8.3% in Q1, beating expectations

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Economic growth smashed expectations despite the Omicron onslaught at the start of the year.
Business
Bloomberry buys a stake in Dennis Uy&rsquo;s casino business

Bloomberry buys a stake in Dennis Uy’s casino business

9 hours ago
There’s a lot to unpack here.
Business
AC Energy Q1 profit slumps due to Typhoon Odette, other outages

AC Energy Q1 profit slumps due to Typhoon Odette, other outages

9 hours ago
ACEN is clearly a huge component of the country’s move toward renewable energy, and most shareholders in this space...
Business
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

9 hours ago
All 5 of the last IPOs are now trading below their IPO offer prices.
Business
