^

Headlines

Ex-SSS commissioner Laguesma to return to role of labor secretary

Philstar.com
May 23, 2022 | 4:21pm
Ex-SSS commissioner Laguesma to return to role of labor secretary
This handout photo from the Department of Public Works and Highways shows a government job fair for the 'Build, Build, Build' program.
DPWH Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Bienvenido Laguesma, a former commissioner of the Social Security System, will be returning to the Department of Labor and Employment that he headed during the Estrada administration, lawyer Vic Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, who will be appointed executive secretary when top presidential vote-getter Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. takes office, made the announcement Monday as the incoming Marcos administration assembles its Cabinet.

Laguesma, a lawyer, was a commissioner of the SSS during the administration of President Benigno Aquino III. He had also been named a member of the board of directors of the Aurora Park Economic Zone and Freeport Zone Authority (Apeco) in Casiguran.

According to a copy of his CV posted on the SSS website, he has also been a director of Philex Mining Corp.

Prior to his appointment as SSS commissioner, he was labor secretary from 1998 to 2001 and an undersecretary of the department from 1990 to 1996.

The former labor chief returns to the department as unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is falling but remained at 2.87 million Filipinos who were either jobless or unemployed in March. 

RELATED: Economists hike inflation forecasts over next 3 years

Other appointments

Laguesma was one of the names floated last week by the Marcos camp, which has been sparing in its announcement of Cabinet appointees.

"They're both respected in the field of labor and employment and he (Marcos) asked them if they want to serve the government under the Marcos administration," Rodriguez told reporters last week, referring to Laguesma and migrant workers advocate Susan Ople.

Marcos, in a short briefing with the media on Monday, said he tapped an “old friend,” former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan to return to the National Economic and Development Authority, saying they have the same thinking in policies.

Earlier Monday, Rep. Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla (Cavite) said that he had accepted an offer to be justice secretary under Marcos.

BIENVENIDO LAGUESMA

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cavite's Boying Remulla is Marcos pick for justice secretary

Cavite's Boying Remulla is Marcos pick for justice secretary

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
Remulla confirmed his appointment with reporters in a Zoom interview on Monday morning. He will be taking over the spot of...
Headlines
fbtw
7 dead after passenger vessel heading to Quezon catches fire

7 dead after passenger vessel heading to Quezon catches fire

8 hours ago
PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo said 105 were rescued from the Mercraft 2 that left Polillo Island at around 5 a.m. and was...
Headlines
fbtw
UP Pol Sci dep't highlights list of active, retired faculty members; Clarita Carlos reacts

UP Pol Sci dep't highlights list of active, retired faculty members; Clarita Carlos reacts

2 days ago
On the UP Political Science department's website, one could see that retired Prof. Clarita Carlos, who was a panelist at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate passes bill on lifetime validity of birth, death, marriage certificates

Senate passes bill on lifetime validity of birth, death, marriage certificates

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
The bill says that these documents will forever be valid “provided that the document remains intact, readable and still...
Headlines
fbtw
US CDC opens new country office in Philippines

US CDC opens new country office in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Through its new office in Manila, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will strengthen and expand its existing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH: Daily average of COVID-19 cases up by 9.9%

DOH: Daily average of COVID-19 cases up by 9.9%

21 minutes ago
.There are currently 718 severe and critical admissions, which represent 12.9% of total COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP warns protesters: Rallies in the canvassing area will be dispersed

PNP warns protesters: Rallies in the canvassing area will be dispersed

49 minutes ago
"We have one company there to secure the whole area to ensure that the process of canvassing would not be hampered by anyone....
Headlines
fbtw
At courtesy call on Marcos, envoy says India ready to help with AFP modernization

At courtesy call on Marcos, envoy says India ready to help with AFP modernization

By Kaycee Valmonte | 52 minutes ago
"India would like to work with the Philippines towards capacity-building and capability development of the Philippines armed...
Headlines
fbtw
Time for Tugade to go, commuters' group says on rumored reappointment to DOTr

Time for Tugade to go, commuters' group says on rumored reappointment to DOTr

By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
“The current leadership of the DOTr has really neglected public transportation,” Cerna said in Filipino.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Illegal e-sabong websites, pages turned over to DILG, Pagcor

PNP: Illegal e-sabong websites, pages turned over to DILG, Pagcor

2 hours ago
“Administrators and Operators of e-sabong take advantage of a crowd of faceless anonymities to continue to operate online...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with