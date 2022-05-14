^

Smart expands 5G roaming coverage for tourists in Philippines

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 14, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communications Inc. has expanded its 5G roaming coverage for tourists bound to the Philippines as global travel restrictions ease.

The expansion is made possible through the company’s alliance with 84 roaming partners in 51 countries.

Smart said visitors to the country can experience its 5G network with their 5G-capable SIM and device when they avail of the roaming services from their mobile operator when visiting the Philippines for business or vacation.

“Our partnerships with international mobile operators in key markets have allowed us to empower our customers and help them pursue their passions as we usher in the next normal,” Smart vice president for wireless core and international business group Chet Alviz said.

“This is part of our commitment to provide the best mobile experience to our global customers when they visit the country, which allows us to help position the Philippines as the preferred destination for business and tourism in the region,” Alviz said.

Smart has increased to 76,600 its total base stations nationwide as of end-March, providing 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G to customers across the country.

This includes around 7,300 5G base stations, all supported by fiber infrastructure of 803,000 kilometers.

The accelerated deployment of LTE, 5G and fiber across the country is part of PLDT and Smart’s broader initiative to deliver world-class experience to customers nationwide.

First quarter data traffic on Smart’s 5G network grew by 65 percent quarter-on-quarter as the number of unique 5G devices on the network grew 35 percent to more than 1.58 million.

“Following headwinds in the first quarter due to Typhoon Odette and the Omicron surge, we are now seeing encouraging signs of recovery as the economy reopens, with our new offers and 5G adoption driving data usage,” Smart senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business Jane Basas said.                                                        

SMART COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Philstar
