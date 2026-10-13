Palace: Marcos’ ‘buy buckets’ advice part of ‘serious’ El Niño preparations

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang defended President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s advice for the public to buy "balde" or buckets in preparation for anticipated water shortages due to El Niño, saying the remark was part of the government's "serious" readiness efforts.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, October 13, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro addressed the public criticism surrounding Marcos’ advice, saying it was not a joke and should be taken seriously as the impact of El Niño could worsen in the coming months.

“Sineseryoso ng pangulo ang magaganap at nagaganap na at maaaring mag-worsen sa mga susunod na buwan. Ang bawat pagtalakay dito, ang bawat mensahe, ang bawat suggestion, ang bawat mga binibigay na aral sa atin ng gobyerno at ng pangulo, ito ay dapat na sineseryoso,” Castro said.

(The president takes the potential impacts and the current effects [of El Niño] that could worsen in the coming months. Each discussion about it, each message, each suggestion, each lesson given by the government and the president should be taken seriously.)

On October 11, Marcos urged the public to prepare buckets and containers as the government plans to roll out an information campaign on collecting, filtering and treating rainwater for safe use.

“Bumili na kayo ng balde para kapag umulan, makolekta na ninyo lahat. Tuturuan namin kayo…we’ll give you the filter. We’ll teach you how to do everything para hindi kayo magkasakit at maayos ang pag-treat ng tubig,” Marcos said.

(Buy buckets so when it rains, you’ll collect the water. We will teach you…we’ll give you the filter. We’ll teach you how to do everything so you will not be sick and the treatment of water will be proper.)

Castro confirmed at Tuesday’s press briefing that the buckets are intended for rainwater collection methods that the government, particularly the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), intends to teach the public.

“Magsasagawa po mismo si Secretary Rex Gatchalian ng video patungkol dito para po kayo ay maturuan,” Castro said.

(Secretary Rex Gatchalian will make a video to teach you about this.)

Authorities have earlier warned that water shortages are highly likely during the El Niño season, urging the public to conserve water as early as now.

This October, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) reduced the water allocation for Metro Manila residents from the regular 50 to 53 cubic meters per second to 44 cubic meters per second.

The Palace spokesperson also addressed the “obstructionists,” whom she said only noticed and amplified the negative aspects of the administration’s efforts.

“Kailangan po talaga natin ng balde-baldeng utak para po maintindihan niyo po kung ano ang plano ng pangulo,” Castro said.

(We really need buckets of brains so you’ll understand the plans of the president.)