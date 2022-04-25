Meralco unit partners with Avon for project

MANILA, Philippines — Spectrum, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has partnered with global beauty firm Avon to power up its Philippine facility with a solar power installation – the first across its global network.

Spectrum and Avon Philippines inaugurated the solar project, which has a capacity of 626.4 kilowatt-peak (kWp), in the latter’s manufacturing plant in Calamba, Laguna last week.

The recently completed solar installation has since generated approximately 255,300 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy, reducing Avon’s carbon footprint by approximately 160 tons.

The project is expected to generate about 841,100 kWh clean energy on its first full year of operations, translating to 599 tons of carbon footprint reduced or 329,315 trees planted.

The project forms part of Avon Global’s efforts to become a more sustainable company by reducing its environmental impact and improving its operational efficiency.

With the benefits expected from its first solar project, Avon intends to replicate this initiative locally and globally.

This project marks the beginning of Avon’s renewable energy journey, said Tirso Antonio Pereja, Avon Products Mfg. Inc. head of operations.

“Taking care of our planet is also similar to taking care of the people because the people will be the ones who will benefit when we take care of our planet. We want to highlight that this is the first solar project of Avon, not just in the Philippines, but internationally,” she said.

Avon, which has been operating in the Philippines for 44 years and globally for over 135 years, along with Natura & Co., has embarked on a 2030 Commitment to Life sustainability journey through which it targets to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2030.

Meanwhile, Spectrum COO Patrick Henry Panlilio said the partnership is testament to Spectrum, Avon and Meralco’s shared commitment of powering a sustainable future by enabling businesses to operate sustainably and more efficiently through the use of solar energy.

“As a Meralco company, we are fully committed to make our solutions accessible and affordable to our customers while upholding the highest standards and quality control measures providing our partners with safe and reliable solar solutions. We hope that this will be the first of many solar installations to come for Avon as we push forward to Powering the Good Life,” he said.

Prior to this partnership with Spectrum, Meralco has already been supporting the power requirements of Avon Philippines as an enterprise customer.

The power distributor assisted Avon in its shift as a contestable customer under the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) in 2013, allowing the global cosmetics company to negotiate its electricity rates with its preferred supplier.