Globe’s Asticom Group sets sights on international expansion for shared services

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc.’s Asticom Group of Companies is setting its sights on the international market for shared services business as the company sees a huge outsourcing potential from overseas clients.

Asticom president and CEO Mharicar Castillo-Reyes said the group is in discussions with a number of customers who are interested in outsourcing some of their IT, finance, and human resource shared solutions to the Philippines.

“They believe in the quality of the talents we have, the infrastructure that we have. They are also confident that we can deliver a better experience for their customers,” Reyes said.

Globe said Asticom subsidiary Asti Business Services Inc. (ABSI) is at the forefront of this initiative, as the company has proven to be a key player in the information technology and business service outsourcing (IT-BSO) industry in just a year into its operations.

ABSI offers managed services such as business service outsourcing and information technology, as well as digital platform services like customer experience and employee engagement.

With Asticom’s recent acquisition of HCX Technology Partners Inc. from Ayala Corp., ABSI expanded its services to include human resources, customer relationship management, and digital solutions.

“We plan to go international in the next few years. We have started our efforts in creating brand awareness and more exposure for ABSI and HCX to the international market. We currently have a couple of multinational companies as clients,” ABSI general manager Melissa Tecson said.

Asticom has over 190 clients in about 25 industries in the country.

While most of its clients are large businesses, the group has started looking into small and medium-sized enterprises that need the most support.

“We’re helping these businesses grow and supporting them through our logistics solutions BRAD for last-mile delivery. We also have ABSI for payroll and HR services, and FINSI to power businesses through connectivity. We believe that will expand the level of clientele that we have today in the Philippines,” Reyes said.

The Asticom Group earlier expressed plans to list in the stock market in the next five years as it maps out aggressive growth targets and expansion plans.