^

Business

Globe’s Asticom Group sets sights on international expansion for shared services

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 9, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc.’s Asticom Group of Companies is setting its sights on the international market for  shared services business as the company sees a huge outsourcing potential from overseas clients.

Asticom president and CEO Mharicar Castillo-Reyes said the group is in discussions with a number of customers who are interested in outsourcing some of their IT, finance, and human resource shared solutions to the Philippines.

“They believe in the quality of the talents we have, the infrastructure that we have.  They are also confident that we can deliver a better experience for their customers,” Reyes said.

Globe said Asticom subsidiary Asti Business Services Inc. (ABSI) is at the forefront of this initiative, as the company has proven to be a key player in the information technology and business service outsourcing (IT-BSO) industry in just a year into its operations.

ABSI offers managed services such as business service outsourcing and information technology, as well as digital platform services like customer experience and employee engagement. 

With Asticom’s recent acquisition of HCX Technology Partners Inc. from Ayala Corp., ABSI expanded its services to include human resources, customer relationship management, and digital solutions.

“We plan to go international in the next few years. We have started our efforts in creating brand awareness and more exposure for ABSI and HCX to the international market. We currently have a couple of multinational companies as clients,” ABSI general manager Melissa Tecson said.

Asticom has over 190 clients in about 25 industries in the country. 

While most of its clients are large businesses, the group has started looking into small and medium-sized enterprises that need the most support.

“We’re helping these businesses grow and supporting them through our logistics solutions BRAD for last-mile delivery. We also have ABSI for payroll and HR services, and FINSI to power businesses through connectivity.  We believe that will expand the level of clientele that we have today in the Philippines,” Reyes said.

The Asticom Group earlier expressed plans to list in the stock market in the next five years as it maps out aggressive growth targets and expansion plans.                              

GLOBE TELECOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Starlink

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Here we are again with the Duterte administration raising our hopes that our broadband problems will soon be over.
Business
fbtw
Betty Ang, Uy couple debut on Forbes' list of wealthiest billionaires

Betty Ang, Uy couple debut on Forbes' list of wealthiest billionaires

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
'Newly-minted' wealthy Filipinos made their debut on Forbes' list of richest people on the planet this year.
Business
fbtw

Death and taxes

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 3 hours ago
Nothing in this world is certain but death and taxes.
Business
fbtw
Dollars from bond sale, BSP's investments lift reserves in March

Dollars from bond sale, BSP's investments lift reserves in March

12 hours ago
The Philippines’ gross international reserves amounted to $108.54 billion in March, up from $107.8 billion in Febr...
Business
fbtw

Globe’s Asticom Group sets sights on international expansion for shared services

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 hours ago
Globe Telecom Inc.’s Asticom Group of Companies is setting its sights on the international market for  shared services business as the company sees a huge outsourcing potential from overseas clients.
Business
fbtw
Latest

Online leadership presence  

By Francis J. Kong | 3 hours ago
It is fascinating that even experts disagree about online presence and personal branding.
Business
fbtw
Converge raises P10 nillion in bond market debut

Converge raises P10 nillion in bond market debut

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 hours ago
Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. was successful in its first attempt to tap the domestic bond market,...
Business
fbtw

Shakey’s returns to profitability

By Iris Gonzales | 3 hours ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., the listed full-service restaurant chain, returned to profitability in 2021, posting higher systemwide sales and reversing its 2020 net loss.
Business
fbtw

DOF: Real property valuation reform to boost LGU revenues

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 hours ago
The Department of Finance is urging Congress to pass the real property valuation reform to provide local governments with additional revenues that they can raise on their own.
Business
fbtw

Lepanto eyes stock rights

By Catherine Talavera | 3 hours ago
Listed Lepanto Consolidated Mining Co. is eyeing to conduct a stock rights offering to fund exploration drilling for gold and copper deposits and other working capital.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with