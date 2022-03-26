Globe pilots off-grid technology in remote, disaster-prone areas

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. is teaming up with Huawei Technologies to pilot two off-grid green network technologies to bring connectivity to far-flung areas in the country.

Globe said it is testing a solar solution for rural areas with limited or no access to digital technology.

The Ayala-led telco said the system is able to use six solar panels as power source and non-line-of-sight wireless backhaul technology via cellular relay to reach challenging terrains such as mountains and valleys.

“For off-grid communities, we need to serve them and connect them as well. So we are piloting off grid solutions using only solar energy,” Globe chief sustainability officer and senior vice preisdent group corporate communications Yoly Crisanto said.

The other technology being piloted is a hybrid power solution which includes solar panels to reduce carbon emissions from diesel fuel consumption.

This intelligent alternative solution, which is targeted for deployment in off-grid sites and disaster-prone areas, provides reliable power supply using solar power as an initial source before shifting to diesel fuel, according to Globe.

“For disaster response, we need to harness solar before the gensets run on diesel fuel or even batteries,” said Crisanto, noting how carbon emissions rise during typhoons and other natural disasters when commercial power becomes unavailable for prolonged periods of time.

Globe has also partnered with key industry experts to guide and support its climate action strategy.

The company has started its decarbonization journey by shifting its high-energy utilization facilities to renewable energy through power purchase agreements bundled with verified emission reduction certificates.

Since 2014, it has also deployed fuel cell systems, direct current and DC-hybrid generators, lithium-ion batteries, and free cooling systems in its network.

“Today in the mobile world there is a different conversation and it’s about power. As mobile operators, how we influence the power sector has become an important component of our business. At this point, all of us that practice sustainability and care for our planet will have to count the kilowatts, not just the megabytes,” Crisanto said.