

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
SM Investments lists P15 billion fixed–rate bonds
 


The Philippine Star
February 19, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) listed its P15-billion fixed-rate bonds at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx) yesterday, its biggest issue since 2016, following a hugely successful offering.


Investors snapped up the bonds after the offering closed last Feb. 11, a strong testament to investor confidence on SM’s credit standing, the company said.


The retail bond offering was 3.7 times oversubscribed to as much as P55 billion.


“We are pleased with the response to our bond issue. The hefty investor appetite for these securities was on the back of volatility around local interest rate sentiment with expectations of the US Federal Reserve hiking rates,” SMIC president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said.


“This exercise mirrors investor confidence on SM’s credit quality and overall prospects for growth while increasing our funding flexibility and enhancing capital efficiency,” he said.


The offer size was P10 billion with an option to increase by up to P5 billion. The company set the interest rates for the Second Tranche Bonds Series I, three-year retail bond at 3.5915 percent due on 2025, and Series J, five-year retail bond at 4.7713 percent due on 2027.


The offering, which started on Feb. 7, forms part of SMIC’s second tranche of P30 billion in debt securities registered with the SEC under a shelf registration.


As part of the company’s growth funding strategy, the net proceeds of the bond issue will be used to refinance debt that funded capital expenditure.


The bonds have been rated PRS Aaa, with Stable Outlook by PhilRatings, the highest quality rating with minimal credit risk.


 










 









FREDERIC DYBUNCIO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Bankrupt




By Boo Chanco |
3 days ago 


Can a country’s president bankrupt its Central Bank? Ferdinand Marcos did that in 1983, and today, generations of taxpayers not yet born during Marcos’s time are still paying for those bad loans the Marcos...








Business
fbtw













Meralco's business unit MPower joins DOE's green energy option program







Meralco's business unit MPower joins DOE's green energy option program



By Angelica Y. Yang |
10 hours ago 


MPower, the local retail electricity supply arm of the Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has joined the government's...








Business
fbtw













BSP asked to urge banks to lower digital payments, e-wallet fees







BSP asked to urge banks to lower digital payments, e-wallet fees



By Angelica Y. Yang |
8 hours ago 


Sen. Grace Poe on Friday has asked for the help of the Central Bank to urge banks to lower digital charges and e-wallet fees,...








Business
fbtw













Pigs




By Boo Chanco |
1 day ago 


No, this is not a column about politicians. It will be an insult to pigs to compare them to some of our congressmen, senators, mayors, governors or candidates in this election.








Business
fbtw













Fitch affirms Philippines' investment-grade rating but outlook remains negative







Fitch affirms Philippines' investment-grade rating but outlook remains negative



By Ramon Royandoyan |
14 hours ago 


Fitch Ratings kept the sovereign's "BBB" rating while assigning a "negative" outlook, which meant the hard-earned credit rating...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Monetary policy changes still far off, say think tanks







Monetary policy changes still far off, say think tanks



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 hour ago 


Any monetary policy change still seems to be far off, analysts say, as economic recovery remains fragile even as the Bangko...








Business
fbtw













Philippines carriers get boost from Airbus







Philippines carriers get boost from Airbus



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


European aircraft maker Airbus is poised to support the Philippines’ two biggest airlines, having been selected by Philippine...








Business
fbtw













Fitch affirms Philippines investment grade







Fitch affirms Philippines investment grade



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


Fitch Ratings has affirmed the investment grade BBB rating of the Philippines, but flagged downside risks to economic recovery...








Business
fbtw













Ukraine jitters dampen trades







Ukraine jitters dampen trades



By Iris Gonzales |
1 hour ago 


Renewed jitters over rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine spilled over global stock markets, including the Philipp...








Business
fbtw













Inflation target still at 2-4%







Inflation target still at 2-4%



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is sticking to the two to four percent inflation target over the policy horizon despite the...








Business
fbtw







 


Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with