PCCI, DICT to pilot-test internet via satellite

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s largest business organization has partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and private sector satellite service providers to pilot-test satellite broadband connectivity in remote areas without connectivity or with limited internet access.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said in a statement yesterday six areas in the county would be selected to pilot-test the installation of internet via satellite.

“Connectivity is a very basic requirement for rebuilding our country’s economy and moving forward sustainably,” PCCI president George Barcelon said.

He said access to internet connectivity would help government, business and society to function as normal.

“As we transition out of the pandemic, remote work and internet-enabled services in education, health, trade and supply chain management, and even government services could remain to be the norm where possible. In this regard, we need to scale up our digital infrastructure,” he said.

DICT Undersecretary Jose Arturo de Castro said the agency is building digital highways to help encourage economic activity.

“Because of our topography, internet over satellite is one of the best and fastest ways for us to leapfrog into the future of digital connectivity,” he said.

According to the DICT 2019 National ICT Household Survey, 88 percent of barangays lack access to free Wi-Fi.

Given the unequal access to the internet and digital divide in the Philippines, the PCCI pushed for the signing of Executive Order 127 in 2020, which amended EO 467 of 1998 to remove the franchise requirement in the access of international satellite systems.

PCCI innovation committee chairman Perry Ferrer said it is important to provide affordable, accessible, and reliable internet access to the underserved and unserved areas where purchasing power of Filipinos are significantly lower compared to those in urban areas.

The PCCI and DICT have agreed that the satellite project should not just benefit micro, small and medium enterprises, but local government units, clinics, and public schools as well.

The project is also expected to have an impact on the agriculture, finance, tourism, and telehealth sectors.

Barcelon said internet via satellite is expected to help attract more tourists and investments to the country.