Business
 
VCO trials vs COVID-19 yield positive results, says DOST
 


Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
February 1, 2022 | 12:00am





 
VCO trials vs COVID-19 yield positive results, says DOST
In a virtual presentation of the results of the Department of Science and Technology Food and Nutrition Research Institute tests, DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said the expanded clinical trials on VCO in Valenzuela City mirrored the results of the 2020 clinical tests in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — The expanded clinical trials on virgin coconut oil (VCO) as a functional food against COVID-19 has provided more proof supporting claims it hastens the recovery of mild to moderate coronavirus patients.


In a virtual presentation of the results of the Department of Science and Technology Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) tests, DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said the expanded clinical trials on VCO in Valenzuela City mirrored the results of the 2020 clinical tests in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.


“Both VCO clinical trials by DOST-FNRI confirmed that VCO hastens the resolution of COVID-19 signs and symptoms,” Dela Peña said.


“VCO can be an effective adjunctive therapy in managing COVID-19 signs and symptoms, whether mixed in nutritious meals or taken separately,” he said.


The expanded trials involved 77 COVID-positive participants divided into two groups: the VCO Group with 39 members given 0.6 milligram VCO on vials or medicine cups per 50 kilograms body weight, and the remaining 38 participants in the Control Group given 1.2 mg per 50 kg body weight.


The results showed that 18 percent of the VCO Group showed decreasing symptoms at Day 2 of the trials. At Day 14, all patients in the group had “total resolution of signs and symptoms.” On the other hand, the Control Group showed that 10.5 percent experienced some relief from their signs and symptoms at Day 2, and all patients had no signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at Day 28 of their monitoring.


“These studies are one of DOST-FNRI’s collaborative contribution on R&D in providing science based practical solutions to helping address and manage COVID-19 and its impact on nutrition, health, livelihood, the economy and overall well-being,”  Dela Peña said.


“Results of this study can help boost the VCO industry and upgrade the livelihood of coconut farmers and related enterprises,” the DOST chief said.


The positive results of the expansion clinical trials is another science-based evidence to boost ongoing efforts of the DOST to help the VCO Producers and Traders Association of the Philippines Inc. apply with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to add indications of mild COVID-19 to VCO intake.


 










 









