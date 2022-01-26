New Year SEC updates

MANILA, Philippines — The implementing rules and regulations of the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines that took effect on Feb. 23, 2019 are released by the Securities and Exchange Commission through memorandum circulars (MCs).

To update organizations on these important changes, the Center for Global Best Practices will host an SEC-accredited webinar entitled, New Year SEC Updates to be held from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 via Zoom.

This executive briefing will comprehensively discuss all the 2021 SEC memorandum circulars, provide interpretation and guidance on regulations that are still relevant or have become irrelevant, and recent jurisprudence affecting all corporations in the Philippines.

For directors and its management, it is your business to know the new regulations, changes in the rules to help you in your compliance, in structuring deals, and to avoid the legal pitfalls when making decisions in the board or management level when doing business and investing in the Philippines.

Learn from lawyer Justina Callangan, a former director of corporate governance and finance department of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Her responsibilities included supervision of all Philippine corporations to ensure all organizations registered with the SEC abide by its governing laws, its rules and regulations and corporate governance compliance. Presently, she sits in the board of Orix Metro Leasing and Finance Corporation, Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corporation, Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc., AIB Money Market Mutual Fund, Inc., and Securities and Investor Fund, Inc.

This program is accredited by the Securities and Exchange Commission for corporate governance. Registration is open to the general public. A MUST for chairpersons and members of the board, corporate secretaries, key management officers, compliance officers and practitioners, lawyers and consultants.

For details and a complete list of SEC-accredited and Best Practices programs, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/59.