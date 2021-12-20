
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
'Odette' onslaught seen hurting Philippines' fragile recovery
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 20, 2021 | 5:21pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Odette' onslaught seen hurting Philippines' fragile recovery
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food (L) is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del norte province, on Dec. 19, 2021, days after Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) devastated the city.
AFP / Ferdinandh Cabrera
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The wrath of Typhoon Odette (Rai), which flattened homes and vast swathes of land in central and southern Philippines, is expected to dampen the economy’s delicate recovery from a pandemic-led collapse, economists said.



Reports tallied 208 deaths so far and losses in agriculture, businesses, and tourism projected to fall in the billions as Odette swept through Visayas and Mindanao days before Christmas, where consumer spending usually peaks.



For analysts, the devastation could indeed impact the country’s fragile economic recovery. Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, expects the gross domestic product to get trimmed as a result.



“Extensive damage wrought by the super typhoon to whittle down growth closer to the lower end of the official target of 5-5.5%,” Mapa said in a Viber exchange.



GDP growth in the third quarter stood at 7.1%, a performance that surprised many analysts and prompted the government to hike its growth target for this year to 5-5.5% from the old forecast of 4-5%.



For Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp., Odette’s onslaught will surely impact the country’s growth numbers in the fourth quarter.



“Definitely it will have a dent on the fourth quarter GDP in recovery as Cebu, Bohol, and Surigao (the heaviest hit) are major provinces for both consumption and tourism,” Enriquez said in a Viber message.



As it is, some domestic flights to and fro Odette-ravaged areas were resumed. Telecommunications firms and internet service providers also worked round-the-clock to bring back mobile signal and internet connectivity.



Provincial officials, such as from Surigao del Norte, projected the typhoon’s damage at P20 billion in the province. Siargao Island, a world-famous surfing destination situated in the province, bore the brunt of Odette’s landfall on Friday.



Karl Kendrick Chua, head of the National Economic and Development Authority, said the government is still assessing the extent of damage caused by Odette.



“Immediate relief operations are the priority now to mitigate effect on affected people” Chua said in a Viber message.



However, cost projections from various government agencies that have come in show it could impact the economy severely. The public works department’s initial projection estimated damage to infrastructure, such as bridges and national roads, at P213.9 million.



The Department of Agriculture, meanwhile, so far pegged losses for the agriculture sector in the regions of Calabarzon, Bicol, Western, Central, and Eastern Visayas, Central Mindanao, Davao, and Caraga to have reached P333.4 million, impacting the livelihoods of 12,570 farmers and fisherfolk. Volume of production losses stood at 19,640 metric tons, devastating 23,198 hectares of productive agricultural areas.



“Apart from the initial impact on agriculture, loss of productivity due to destruction of property and livelihood to knock back growth expectations as storm damage affects industry and services sectors as well,” ING Bank’s Mapa said.



“Full year growth could settle at 5% for the year,” he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      SUPER TYPHOON ODETTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Joseph Chua breaks his silence
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 December 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
“I want to clear our name. It’s golden,” Joseph Chua tells me.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bank robbers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Bank robbers have gone high tech. Unfortunately, neither the banks nor the regulators are ready to deal with them. Our laws are also so behind the high tech criminals.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More Japanese firms inquire about Philippines investment prospects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More Japanese firms inquire about Philippines investment prospects


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Japanese firms are looking for opportunities in manufacturing, power, construction and food processing in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe taps telco veteran for new key position
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe taps telco veteran for new key position


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc. has created a new key position in the company aimed at helping ensure that its strategic goals and performance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Fed vs Omicron
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 December 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last week, the US Federal Reserve made a hawkish pivot in its policy stance. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Asian markets tumble on Omicron spike, Biden spending bill blow
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Asian markets tumble on Omicron spike, Biden spending bill blow


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Fear ran high as equity markets took in the news of a global surge in coronavirus infections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BDO to sell P5-B sustainability bonds to 'diversify' funding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BDO to sell P5-B sustainability bonds to 'diversify' funding


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
BDO Unibank Inc. would sell peso-denominated sustainability bonds worth P5 billion next year, as the company seeks to “diversify”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China cuts interest rate for first time in 20 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China cuts interest rate for first time in 20 months


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The move marks the first reduction of the rate -- which guides how much interest commercial banks charge to corporate borrowers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Firms seen expanding, hiring more
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Firms seen expanding, hiring more


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Businesses are ramping up expansion and hiring more workers as the economy continues to reopen after stalling last year due...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ADB sees prolonged pandemic impact on food security
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ADB sees prolonged pandemic impact on food security


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The impact of COVID-19 on food security in the Philippines and in the region is expected to last beyond the pandemic, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with